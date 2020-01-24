Athol Daily News - Orange residents take part in a survey of downtown aesthetics

ORANGE – A poll among residents next month will help determine the language for a new statute and possibly set some rules for new businesses in downtown Orange.

A “village statute” that identifies downtown Orange as a district with specific aesthetic standards is expected to be voted on at the annual city meeting in June.

Alec Wade, director of community development, has yet to determine what these standards or “benchmarks” could be.

In February, residents will have a survey that can be completed online or in person. The results help the Village Bylaw Committee, a subcommittee of the Planning Committee that worked on the idea.

A grandfather clause should be included in each proposed statute, and existing companies can remain unchanged.

“We have had feedback for several years that goes back to before I was hired when people were concerned with the aesthetics of the downtown area, especially the shops,” said Wade.

“The idea is to set standards so that the owners can bring the buildings up to aesthetic standards,” he added. “It’s like they can feel like this is downtown.”

While existing companies are not touched, a “village ordinance” applies to every new company or new building, as well as to every company that is renovated by more than 50 percent.

“We’re not going to force it on people,” said Wade. “We hope that this will encourage you and have your own that you want to follow.”

The survey will go online on February 3, and a link will be made available on the city’s website.

Surveys can also be completed manually, and Wade is considering locations such as City Hall or the Wheeler Memorial Library for paper surveys. Wade also said that he wants students in Orange’s public schools to take surveys home to their parents, and that he goes to various senior events to involve the elderly. The goal is to get as many residents as possible to react, with the hope that there will be at least a few hundred.

The online survey ends on February 28th.

Orange residents have already conducted a similar survey. In 2009, an advisory group asked residents to answer questions about the proposed “guidelines” for shop fronts in the city center.

This survey dealt with topics such as “facade gates” and “exterior materials” for the city center.

Wade said the new survey is necessary to ensure that the city’s data on residents’ preferences is up to date.

During the survey, residents should expect to read a paragraph and then answer whether they “strongly agree”, “agree”, “disagree” or “strongly disagree” with that paragraph.

A field for “extended answers” will be available and Wade says he encourages people to share their thoughts, especially if they choose “disagree” or “disagree at all”.

For example, a paragraph could say that the signs on neighboring buildings are not too close to one another or are allowed to imitate one another. Another possibility is that building facades should be “harmonious” with their surroundings.

The data collected in the survey helps to provide information about all of the statutes on the arrest warrant for the annual meeting.

However, the survey is not the only way for residents to complain. Wade said there will be public relations, including public hearings, so that residents can voice their concerns or ideas about a possible village charter.

“The name itself triggers certain thoughts in people, such as” I live in the village, “” said Wade.

The idea of ​​a district and a corresponding statute with regard to the aesthetics of the area is widespread, said Wade.

In Orange, the idea is in line with the Downtown Orange Riverfront Revitalization Study conducted by a team of consultants and funded by MassDevelopment. In the final report of the study published in 2015, the city’s attempt to harmonize its inner city aesthetically and at the same time “beautify” the area was suggested.