Athol Daily News - Orange Police Record: January 23

Published: 1/27/2020 10:09:33 PM

Changed: 01/27/2020 09/22/15

Thursday January 23

10:06 a.m. – Caller reports that a car has been parked between Buildings 1 and 2 for a few hours with the engine running on East River Street. There’s a man in there. Party working in the area presented proper papers.

10:25 am – Officer trying to help with a student problem, South Main Street.

11:41 AM – Party Inquiries We are reviewing a person who feels suicidal on East River Street. He feels that he has no control over the household. She is in rehab and cannot go there to deal with it. Cruiser dispatched. Talked to the male party, alerting him to the safety of the female party. He explained that he felt good and had no thoughts about harming himself. He said he made some “stupid” comments two days ago when he was drunk. Call returned to the reporting party and informed them of the results.

12:33 – The caller reports that a loose horse ran down the street towards Wheeler Avenue 2. It is now in the back yard of a residence on Wheeler Avenue. Cruiser shipped.

1:00 p.m. – Male party indicating a disturbing video that he received during an ongoing dispute on South Main Street. The officer spoke to the male party’s partner, who instructed that it would convey the situation. APD has also informed about the situation.

13:10 – Female party advising of a past attack on Blodgett Street. Incident is being investigated.

16:38 – Athol ER asks the policeman to get the party’s glasses and cell phone on East River Street. These were retrieved and taken to the women’s party in the hospital with a signed receipt.

5:24 p.m. – The party wants to speak to an official about spraying the walls resulting from the displacement on Lake Mattawa Road Talked to the reporting party, who explained how they were going to get the issue out. The subject has not been there in the last 3-4 days. Explains how her snow blower disappeared a few weeks ago when the subject was there alone. There’s also a broken closet door and some graffiti on the walls. I have spoken to the party about options and they would like this to be logged at this time as there will be a court hearing soon for the eviction.