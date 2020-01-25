Athol Daily News - Orange Police Log January 21-22

Published: 1/24/2020 9:18:24 PM

Modified: 01/24/2020 9:18:11 PM

Tuesday January 21

14:41 – Walking to the train station, saying that she has had vehicle problems lately and suspects that an issue she has an injunction against may do so on East River Street. At the time, she was unable to prove it, but wanted to record it. Options provided.

15:59 – Caller reporting an earlier shoplifting on East Main Street. Pending fees.

5:05 p.m. – The caller reports that he has just arrived at home and appears to have been broken into when he left North Main Street. The reporting party is not reporting anyone in the house at this time. On arrival spoke to the reporting party. There were no signs of forced entry. Only a box of trail cams may have been stolen, but the reporting agent was unsure whether they were simply misplaced. The interior door of the bedroom shows signs of damage to the frame. The party was advised to contact the police if something was missing.

20:48 – There is heavy traffic in the parking lot and in the halls of East River Street. Party advises that a lot has happened and wants to make an officer aware of this. Has spoken to the tenant and informed them of complaints. She stated that all the children were there today and went in and out a lot.

21:22 – Party reports that their tenant was recently served clearance papers and now his music, Lake Mattawa Road, is booming. The party wants an official to speak on the subject. The participants were not in the residence. Talked to a friend of the party involved and advised him to turn the music down. Same thing done.

21:36 – Party advises her neighbors to bother her because they are trudging around on East River Street. On arrival everything was quiet. According to tenants, there was an ongoing problem last year that the rapporteur kept calling and complaining about noise. A 258E order was placed with the tenant.

11:44 p.m. – The calling officer retrieves his house key from the subject Bacon Street. It was also announced that his wife was disabled and had been working as a carer for her until this afternoon when she quit in bad circumstances. He got two jobs and is just coming home. Subject on the left and did not leave the key to the house there. Talked to the subject who said she had the keys but didn’t want to find them now. She said she would take her to the police station in the morning.

Wednesday January 22nd

11:31 am – Fire alarm, Dexter Street. The staff may advise burned food in the microwave, nothing shows three sides. Burnt foods confirmed in the microwave, alarm reset, all units deleted.

11:48 am – Party reports that someone stole a package from his mailbox on Saturday, Daniel Shays Highway. The package was a $ 10 bowl. He has already spoken to the post office, but wanted to be on record.

11:50 AM – The sidewalk in front of the Verizon building on South Main Street has been objected to. This makes it difficult to get to the post office.

7:50 p.m. – The shop clerk indicates that there is a female group in the store and asks to speak to an official about a male group that has followed her around town on East Main Street. Area checked, negative contact.

23:48 – Party advises that two people are arguing in front of him, East River Street. It was pointed out that it could be alcohol. No known weapons. The party asked the people if it was physical. It was said yes. On arrival spoke to those involved. Female group taken to Athol Hospital for medical examination.