Athol Daily News – Orange Police Log: 2 February

Sunday, February 2

12:05 pm – Party advises the neighbors to play pretty loud music and also hit things, East River Street. Ongoing problem per reporting party and not uncommon that this continues until 2 or 3 hours. On arrival the complaint was completely unfounded, everything was silent. Tenants indicate that their children are in bed every night at 8 p.m. Both were in low pajamas watching TV.

12:23 pm – Possibly disabled motor vehicle, East Main Street. The officer followed the vehicle home to ensure that the driver arrived home safely. Female operator was concerned about a pilot light that has come on.

1:31 am – Suspicious vehicle parked on location, East Main Street. The officer found a male party in the car. Because the license status has been suspended, the officer advised the party to contact someone to collect him. Officers arranged a temporary hotel stay at Travel Inn.

3 p.m. – Party that asks an officer for loud music from another apartment, East River Street. Music shut itself off for the night.

12:50 pm – Party that wants to report a missing person about his son, Cheney Street. Upon calling back, the reporting party was again provided with his options and was told that he could come to the station to fill in the paperwork. He was also advised that the police would look after his vehicle; he says, however, that his son’s phone is ringing in the Fitchburg area.

12:56 pm – Party repeatedly advises its neighbors to ride miniature cross bikes up and down Lake Avenue. The same is a constant problem. Area controlled, no dirt bikes were found in the area. Call was sent back to reporting agent and she was advised to call the next time she sees them driving in front of her house and an officer is sent.

1:10 pm – Shop assistant advises a young person trying to buy a lighter, and when she refused to sell him the lighter, the subject called her a blasphemy and he smashed the glass and “almost broke”, East Main Street. Upon arrival, the servant was spoken to and advised that the male was not old enough to buy the lighter. Found the identity of the subject and the clerk advised that they would fill in the paperwork to have him violated.

16.06 – Party at the station looking for help finding his son, East River Street. The same was advised that he was transported to Athol Hospital on January 28 and they will contact the hospital.

1609 – Party wants to report a hit and run, Battle Street. The party states that the vehicle that took off was a golden Chrysler Sebring. Party would like to speak with an officer. Talked to the reporting party and viewed camera images. Unable to distinguish the vehicle plate and very minimal damage to the vehicle that was hit.

5:12 pm – Party noticed that human footprints were coming to a back window and also to a barn, Mattawa Circle. She believes the tracks could have happened somewhere this week. Talked to the reporting party. Footprints usually turned out to be small as if it were an animal. Advised to call if other suspicious activities are detected and cameras are suggested.

9:07 pm – Traffic stop, Daniel Shays Highway. Stopped for defective plate lights. Owner appeared to have suspended license. Quote issued.