Athol Daily News – Orange Fire Department logbook: January 27

Monday, January 27
7:15 am – Fire alarm service, Blodgett Street
7:36 am – Ambulance to Erving, medical emergency
7.45 am – Fire service, Blodgett Street
10 am – Fire alarm service, West Main Street
11:45 am – Fire Alarm Service, West Main Street
5:23 p.m. – Motor 3, Ladder 1 Mutual aid to the Green Street Athol structure fire. Crews have helped with primary searches, suppression and revision.
11.30 am – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from the Athol hospital.
Tuesday, January 28
3.30 pm – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from Athol Hospital.
10:35 am – Duty crew out for training, East Main Street
12:55 am – Ambulance 2 to Prospect Street, Medical Emergency
3:06 pm – Ambulance 2 West River Street, Medical Emergency
3.18 pm – Ambulance 1 to Wendell, Medical Emergency
3:22 pm – Medical Emergency, Cheney Street, no ambulance available, handled by OPD.
3:28 pm – Medical Emergency, North Main Street, No ambulance available, treated with mutual assistance.
3:36 PM – Engine 2 Ambulance 1 New Athol Road, motor vehicle accident.
4.49 pm – Ambulance 2 to Prospect Street, Medical Emergency
7:33 PM – Ambulance 2 to East Main Street, Medical Emergency
Wednesday January 29
12:36 – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from the Athol hospital
10.00 am – Inspection of the sale of real estate, Walnut Hill Road
10.00 am – Inspection of the sale of real estate, East River Street
10.30 a.m. – Real Estate Sales Inspection, Rogers Ave.
12:58 am – Ambulance 2 to East River Street, Medical Emergency
3:00 pm – Occupancy Inspection, South Main Street
4.10 pm – Ambulance 2 to East Main Street, Medical Emergency
5:18 pm – Ambulance 2 to Oaklawn Ave., Medical Emergency
7:09 pm – Medical Emergency, East Main Street; canceled on the way.
10:09 am – Ambulance 2 to Wendell, Medical Emergency
Thursday, January 30
7:30 a.m. – Fire alarm service, Dukakis Drive
10.30 am – LP gas inspections, six locations on East River Street, Lucci Drive, Streetone Road, Daniel Shays Hgwy and Horton Road.
11:00 AM – Fire alarm service, Dukakis Drive
12:25 am – Ambulance 2 to East Road, Medical Emergency
1.15 pm – Fire alarm service, East Main Street
03:00. – Fire alarm service, East Main Street
5:03 a.m. – Ambulance 2 to East River Street, Medical Emergency
Friday January 31
12:19 am – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from the Athol hospital
10.00 am – Inspection of oil burners, East River Street
11:44 am – Oil burner inspection, Cheney Street
2.12 pm – Occupancy Inspection, Gidney Road
3.51 pm – Ambulance 1, Ambulance 2 to Daniel Shays Hgwy, New Salem, front-on MVC
7:12 pm – Ambulance 2 to Mechanic Street, Medical Emergency
7:33 PM – Motor 2 to North Main Street, unauthorized firing
19.55 – Ambulance 2 to Tully Road, Medical Emergency
8:08 pm – Motor 2 Ambulance 1 to New Athol Road, motor vehicle accident.
Saturday 1 February
4:54 am – Engine 2 Ambulance 2 Daniel Shays plus So. Main car versus auxiliary post.
11:38 am – Ambulance 2 to Fairman Road, Medical Emergency
Sunday, February 2
3.50 pm – Ambulance 2 to West River Street, Medical Emergency
3.58 pm – Squad 7 to Cheney Street, unauthorized incineration
4.29 pm – Motor 2, Ambulance 1, Ambulance 2 to Daniel Shays Hgwy MVC with submission.
11:48 PM – Ambulance 2 to East Main Street, Medical Emergency