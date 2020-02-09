Athol Daily News – Orange Fire Department logbook: January 27

Monday, January 27

7:15 am – Fire alarm service, Blodgett Street

7:36 am – Ambulance to Erving, medical emergency

7.45 am – Fire service, Blodgett Street

10 am – Fire alarm service, West Main Street

11:45 am – Fire Alarm Service, West Main Street

5:23 p.m. – Motor 3, Ladder 1 Mutual aid to the Green Street Athol structure fire. Crews have helped with primary searches, suppression and revision.

11.30 am – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from the Athol hospital.

Tuesday, January 28

3.30 pm – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from Athol Hospital.

10:35 am – Duty crew out for training, East Main Street

12:55 am – Ambulance 2 to Prospect Street, Medical Emergency

3:06 pm – Ambulance 2 West River Street, Medical Emergency

3.18 pm – Ambulance 1 to Wendell, Medical Emergency

3:22 pm – Medical Emergency, Cheney Street, no ambulance available, handled by OPD.

3:28 pm – Medical Emergency, North Main Street, No ambulance available, treated with mutual assistance.

3:36 PM – Engine 2 Ambulance 1 New Athol Road, motor vehicle accident.

4.49 pm – Ambulance 2 to Prospect Street, Medical Emergency

7:33 PM – Ambulance 2 to East Main Street, Medical Emergency

Wednesday January 29

12:36 – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from the Athol hospital

10.00 am – Inspection of the sale of real estate, Walnut Hill Road

10.00 am – Inspection of the sale of real estate, East River Street

10.30 a.m. – Real Estate Sales Inspection, Rogers Ave.

12:58 am – Ambulance 2 to East River Street, Medical Emergency

3:00 pm – Occupancy Inspection, South Main Street

4.10 pm – Ambulance 2 to East Main Street, Medical Emergency

5:18 pm – Ambulance 2 to Oaklawn Ave., Medical Emergency

7:09 pm – Medical Emergency, East Main Street; canceled on the way.

10:09 am – Ambulance 2 to Wendell, Medical Emergency

Thursday, January 30

7:30 a.m. – Fire alarm service, Dukakis Drive

10.30 am – LP gas inspections, six locations on East River Street, Lucci Drive, Streetone Road, Daniel Shays Hgwy and Horton Road.

11:00 AM – Fire alarm service, Dukakis Drive

12:25 am – Ambulance 2 to East Road, Medical Emergency

1.15 pm – Fire alarm service, East Main Street

03:00. – Fire alarm service, East Main Street

5:03 a.m. – Ambulance 2 to East River Street, Medical Emergency

Friday January 31

12:19 am – Ambulance 2 ALS medical transfer from the Athol hospital

10.00 am – Inspection of oil burners, East River Street

11:44 am – Oil burner inspection, Cheney Street

2.12 pm – Occupancy Inspection, Gidney Road

3.51 pm – Ambulance 1, Ambulance 2 to Daniel Shays Hgwy, New Salem, front-on MVC

7:12 pm – Ambulance 2 to Mechanic Street, Medical Emergency

7:33 PM – Motor 2 to North Main Street, unauthorized firing

19.55 – Ambulance 2 to Tully Road, Medical Emergency

8:08 pm – Motor 2 Ambulance 1 to New Athol Road, motor vehicle accident.

Saturday 1 February

4:54 am – Engine 2 Ambulance 2 Daniel Shays plus So. Main car versus auxiliary post.

11:38 am – Ambulance 2 to Fairman Road, Medical Emergency

Sunday, February 2

3.50 pm – Ambulance 2 to West River Street, Medical Emergency

3.58 pm – Squad 7 to Cheney Street, unauthorized incineration

4.29 pm – Motor 2, Ambulance 1, Ambulance 2 to Daniel Shays Hgwy MVC with submission.

11:48 PM – Ambulance 2 to East Main Street, Medical Emergency