Athol Daily News – Orange construction panel reflects on cost reduction for proposed school

ORANGE – The people making the design decisions for Orange's elementary schools were clear on Thursday. The proposed school should meet the educational needs of students for the next 50 years – but construction costs should be reduced as much as possible.

"We have to be able to sell this to the city," said Bruce Scherer, chair of the school building committee.

Orange is in the schematic design phase to replace the Dexter Park Innovation School (the Orange school for students from third to sixth grade).

The overall plan is to build a three-story addition to Fisher Hill Elementary School (for preschool through second grade) and renovate the existing parts of the Fisher Hill building. Dexter Park would be demolished and all of the Orange elementary students would go to school in the enlarged building.

Much of Thursday's school building committee meeting was spent discussing potential savings for the project – whether some stairs should be concrete or covered with rubber, if the hardware, siding soil or piping in areas can be kept.

It was understood that residents of Orange, who had just rejected a proposed tax exemption last summer, would not approve an unnecessarily expensive project.

"I think we could end up with a really wonderful building that people reject because they say," You just haven't done enough (to cut costs), "said Scherer.

Scherer, architect of the Gene Raymond project with Raymond Design Associates and Martin Goulet with Hill International Inc., the company that manages the project on behalf of the city, all pointed out that the estimated cost of the project will fluctuate as specific decisions are made taken during the design process. .

When the state approved the transition from the project to the design phase last month, the estimated cost was $ 66,796,842, down from the $ 68.4 million estimate given in October.

The Massachusetts School Building Authority will reimburse the city for up to 80% of "eligible costs," which do not include items deemed unnecessary such as a sloping roof. However, the project will only become a reality if the residents of Orange vote to allow the city to borrow and spend its share of the cost of the project.

Residents are expected to approve the project at the city's annual meeting in June, and then approve the expenses in the form of a vote in a subsequent special election.

Cut the fat

The proposed school includes an additional access road; new playgrounds; a patio for outdoor learning; a family resource center; special education classrooms scattered throughout the building; and a central "innovation center" with a library, media center, science and art rooms in one connected location.

A “reduced” access route compared to that previously considered can save approximately $ 300,000; eliminating a baseball field and associated drainage can save approximately $ 70,000; reducing planting and landscaping can save $ 100,000.

Other options discussed changing the sidewalk material from concrete to asphalt; reduce play areas and structures; and keep parts of the existing building such as lockers, hardware and piping.

Eliminating the idea of ​​a new facade for the existing face of the building can also save money. Raymond said that the architects were considering different options, including adding new windows and cleaning the existing facade, while adapting it aesthetically to the addition of three floors.

Even more modest decisions, such as whether or not to have a "mixed floor covering" combining new and old floors could save about $ 15,000.

"I understand that there are a lot of little details, but we have to look at everything," said Scherer.

The work of the school construction committee will continue at the next meeting on Thursday, January 16 at 6:15 p.m. at Ralph C. Mahar Regional School.

