Athol Daily News – Orange committee to discuss name and budget for new school on Thursday

ORANGE – What is the next primary school in Orange to be called? And how much will it cost (or how much will taxpayers be willing to support)?

These key issues related to the Orange school building project will be discussed at the next meeting of the school building committee on Thursday at 6.15 p.m. at Ralph C. Mahar Regional School.

Orange has received state support for its plan to build a three-story addition to Fisher Hill Elementary School for preschool through second grade, to demolish the 39; adjacent Dexter Park innovation school (for levels 3 to 6) and place all of its elementary students in the renovated and enlarged building.

The project was estimated to be $ 66,796,842 – up to 80% of eligible costs being reimbursed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority – when MSBA authorized the proposal to proceed to the design phase on December 11.

However, chairman of the school building committee, Bruce Scherer, stressed on Friday that the project is continually evolving in terms of costs and specific details, and warned against "getting ahead of ourselves". ".

"The school building program is evolving as it goes," he said.

The proposed school is in a "schematic design phase," but the plan is to have a new reader installed to improve circulation, as well as expanded, age-specific play areas. # 39; outside.

In addition, the school must include an "innovation center", a central location in the building which includes science and art rooms, a library, a multimedia center and a patio for outdoor lessons in a connected space. The innovation center has been praised in previous meetings by teachers as a versatile and visible space that can evolve over the proposed 50-year lifespan of the building to reflect the evolution of educational approaches.

Other aspects of the school include a strict security provision, with visitors unable to enter locked educational areas and special education classrooms scattered all over the place.

The cost of the school depends on the materials, the size of the windows, the width of the sidewalks or roads (to include a cycle lane), and many other specifics yet to be determined, said Martin Goulet of Hill International. Inc., the company that manages the project on behalf of the city.

"We are trying to make budget cuts," said Scherer. "And there will be new information on the playgrounds. … with a playground, you don't think it's expensive, but it can be.

"A million here, a million there and, before we know it, we are talking about real money," said Scherer. "We will look for ways to reduce the current (estimated) cost."

The architects of Raymond Design Associates, the company that designs the school, are also expected to attend Thursday's meeting.

The Orange school project will not be a reality unless voters accept the proposal – and agree to finance the city's share of the project through borrowing – at the annual meeting. the city 2020 in June. If successful, construction would take approximately two years, starting in 2021 and using a "progressive build" that occurs during the school year and summer.

The need for a new school building has emerged since at least 2006, when the Massachusetts School Building Authority designated the school as "grade 4", the worst possible rating.

Problems with the school's boiler and heating system, a leaking roof and opaque windows have been associated with overcrowding since the closure of Butterfield School, then the city's third primary school in 2015.

The goal of the project has always been to improve or replace Dexter Park, but Fisher Hill is where the future building will be seated, so the name of the proposed school is not not clear.

As with the cost of the project, Scherer said the name of the school is under discussion and that the public should not expect the committee to choose a name on Thursday.

"It is not like we are going to decide anything," he said.

Scherer said residents of Orange will "absolutely" be able to weigh in on the name, and that at least two more public awareness sessions will be scheduled to receive feedback on the name and the project as a whole.

"Whether it's just renamed or becoming Fisher Hill School, I don't know," he said.

Contact David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

