Athol Daily News - Orange Committee discussed the name of the new school, Thursday budget

Loading...

ORANGE – What’s the name of the next primary school in Orange? And how much will it cost (or how much are taxpayers willing to support)?

These key issues related to the Orange School Building Project will be discussed at the next School Building Committee meeting on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at the Ralph C. Mahar Regional School.

Orange has received government support for its plan to build a three-story preschool elementary school extension to Fisher Hill Elementary School, demolish the adjacent Dexter Park Innovation School (grades 3 through 6), and accommodate all elementary school students in the renovated and expanded building ,

The project was valued at $ 66,796,842, with up to 80 percent of the reimbursable cost reimbursed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority when MSBA approved the proposal to advance to the December 11 design phase.

However, Bruce Scherer, chair of the school building committee, stressed on Friday that the project is constantly evolving in terms of costs and specific details, and warned against “being ahead of ourselves”.

“The school building program changes over time,” he said.

The proposed school is in the “schematic design phase”, but it is planned to install a new drive to improve traffic flow as well as expanded and age-specific outdoor play areas.

The school is also said to contain an “innovation hub”, a central location in the building, which includes science and art rooms, a library, a media center and a terrace for outdoor lessons in a coherent space. In previous meetings, the innovation center was praised by educators as a versatile and visible area that can evolve over the proposed 50-year lifespan of the building to accommodate evolving educational approaches.

Other aspects of the school include a strict security layout with visitors who cannot enter locked educational areas, and classrooms for special education that are spread across the entire school.

The cost of the school depends on material, window size, sidewalk or street width (including a bike lane) and the many other details to be determined, said Martin Goulet of Hill International Inc., the company that heads the project, the city’s name.

“We are trying to reduce the budget,” said Scherer. “And there will be some new information on the playgrounds. … If you have a playground, do not think that it is expensive, but it can be.

“A million here, a million there and before you know it, we’re talking about real money,” said Scherer. “We will look for ways to reduce electricity (estimated cost).”

Architects from Raymond Design Associates, the company that designs the school, are also expected at the Thursday meeting.

Orange’s school project will only become a reality if voters accept the proposal at the 2020 annual conference in June and agree to fund the city’s share in the project through bonds. When it’s over, construction would take about two years, starting in 2021 and using “step construction” that takes place during the school year and summer.

The need for a new school building has been evident since at least 2006 when the Massachusetts School Building Authority rated the school “Category 4” with the worst rating.

Since the closing of the Butterfield School, the city’s third elementary school in 2015, there have been problems with the school’s heating system, a leaky roof, and opaque windows.

The goal of the project has always been to improve or replace Dexter Park, but the future building will be in Fisher Hill, so the name of the proposed school is unclear.

As for the cost of the project, Scherer said the name of the school is under discussion and the public shouldn’t expect the committee to choose a name on Thursday.

“It’s not like we’re going to decide anything,” he said.

Scherer said that the residents of Orange will be “absolutely” able to weigh the name, and at least two more public contact sessions will be scheduled to provide information about the name and the project as a whole.

“I don’t know if it’s just being renamed or going to Fisher Hill School,” he said.

You can reach David McLellan at dmclellan@recorder.com or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.