Athol Daily News - On the ridge: stay safe on the ice

The winter in Massachusetts means that people everywhere dare to go fishing, skating and other great winter activities. It is all the more important to pay attention to how you stay safe, especially when you are on the ice. Staying warm, keeping in touch with the weather and making sure your energy level is high becomes essential. If you are just starting ice fishing, attending an event with experienced ice fishermen on hand is a great place to learn.

But how do you really know, even with experienced people, whether ice is safe? First, you should always be aware that ice is dangerous because you can’t judge the conditions based on appearance or thickness alone. Factors such as water depth, size of the body of water, current, snow cover, age of the ice and local weather conditions affect the ice strength. However, if you remember a few basic ice safety tips, stay safe and have fun at the same time. In February there are some events on the program that you are sure to enjoy. Below are some ice safety tips you can use to improve your safety:

February 8: Ashfield Rod and Gun Club Fishing Derby

This annual event, which is taking place for the 29th time, is free of charge for children and takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration takes place at Ashfield Lake House, which serves as the headquarters for the day. Prizes will be awarded to all participants. A spaghetti dinner will take place after the derby at Sanderson Academy. Children eat for free and the cost for adults is $ 5. Tom Ricardi and his raptor presentation will follow dinner. Joe Miraglia, Will Thayer, Bob Phillips, Jeff Prost and Todd Wolanick, along with many other club members and volunteers, will help on the ice during the event. Call Joe Miraglia on 413-628-4400 for details and adjust to the weather.

February 29: Family Ice Fishing Festival, Chesterfield

This is another free ice fishing learning event at Scout Pond that takes place at Tolgy Wood from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Bring your own equipment or borrow it. Equipment and bait are only available upon availability. This event is in collaboration with the Western Massachusetts Boy Scout Council and is open to the public. No advance registration required. For more information, contact Jim Lagacy at jim.lagacy@mass.gov or 508-389-6309. PLEASE NOTE: Less than 6 inches of safe ice or rain or heavy snow will cancel this event.

Safety tips: New ice is stronger than old ice. Four inches of clear, newly formed ice can support a person on foot, while one foot or more of old ice may not. Check the ice conditions regularly. Never ride on ice-bound rivers and streams as the current makes them unpredictable. Lakes and ponds can contain spring holes and currents that are deceptively dangerous.

Let someone know where you are and when you will be returning before you set off. Carry a cell phone in case of an emergency and ice axes and ropes just in case. If you fall through ice, DO NOT try to panic. Scream for help when there are people nearby. Do not take off your winter clothing, as air trapped in your clothing can provide warmth and help you stay afloat. Turn in the direction you came from, if you can, since the ice on which you previously walked is the safest. Place your hands and arms on an intact surface and kick your legs. If you have an ice ax or something sharp, drag yourself onto the ice as you pedal. Once your torso is on solid ice, roll gently towards the thicker ice to distribute your weight. Once you are safely on the road, you should quickly get to safety and take off your wet clothes as soon as possible. Move to remote areas and try to stay warm. Make a campfire if you can. Otherwise, go to a car or house and see a doctor as soon as possible.

Preach Reach Throw-Go: It can be difficult, but if someone else falls through the ice, try to remember that phrase.

Preaching: Call 911 if you can. A call to the victim to reassure them is on the way.

To reach: If you can safely reach them from the shore, pull a rope, branch, ladder, or anything you can find to reach them.

throw: If possible, throw them something, something that floats.

Go: If rescue is too dangerous for you, call 911 or get help. Untrained rescuers can easily become victims themselves.

Finally, you can use the following guidelines to assess whether ice is safe. Use ice chisels, snails, or cordless drills to drill a hole in the ice and determine its thickness and condition. Bring a tape measure to check the ice thickness at regular intervals. Remember, white ice or snow ice is only about half the strength of clear ice.

Ice thickness per safe load:

2 inches or less – stay away

4 inches – ice fishing or walking activities

5 inch snowmobile or ATV

8-12 inch – car or van

12-15 inch – medium truck

If you take the time to learn these and other security guidelines, you will be better equipped to play it safe no matter what you do on the winter tundra.

Joe Judd is a lifelong hunter and nature lover. He is an outdoor writer, seminar speaker, consultant and active member of the New England Outdoor Writers Assoc. Joe is also a member of Quaker Boy Game Calls, Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas Pro-Staff.