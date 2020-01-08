Athol Daily News - Official: Overloaded power strip causes fatal fire

Loading...

Kevin D. Roy, Fitchburg Fire Chief, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Worcester District Attorney General, Joseph D. Early Jr., explained the cause of yesterday’s fire at 14 Highland Ave. There was an overloaded power strip in Fitchburg.

The fire claimed the lives of two brothers identified by the Worcester District Attorney General’s Office as Gregory Wilson [61] and Franklin Wilson [III] [50]. This emerges from a dismissal of Jennifer Mieth, the authority responsible for the fire department.

The fire started in a bedroom on the first floor of the two-family house. The investigators found a light extension cord and a flexible power strip in the socket. The connected devices included space heating, a cell phone, a lamp, a television, a computer monitor and a processor. It is impossible to tell which of the devices are in trip condition when one of the devices caused the overload or when using all the devices together triggered the trip condition.

“This is a terribly sad way for Fitchburg to start the new year and our hearts go out to the Wilson family,” Chief Roy said in a prepared statement. “I would ask everyone else in town to use a space heater to make sure it is plugged into the wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip. Remember that space heaters need space and should be half a meter from anything that can catch fire. Turn them off before going to bed or leaving the house.

No functioning smoke detectors were found in the house. “Smoke detectors are your first line of defense in the event of a fire. They can give you time to use your escape plan at home, ”said State Firefighter Marshal Ostroskey in a prepared statement.

Chief Roy said, “I want to commend the quick action by our firefighters, who quickly put down the heavy fire conditions and managed to remove both victims from the building in extreme smoke, heat and fire conditions.”

The Fitchburg Fire Department, Fitchburg Police and State Police, both subordinate to both the State Fire Service and the Worcester Prosecutor’s Office, jointly investigated this fire. The fire department’s compliance department was supported.