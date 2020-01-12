Published: 1/12/2020 4:32:50 PM

Modified: 01/12/2020 04:32:06 PM

The Wheeler Memorial Library is showing an interactive version of the classic from 1939, “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m.

During the screening, children and adults can sing along with the help of subtitles and take part in the action with props from the library. A break includes snacks and activities.

The film is based on the book “The Wizard of Oz”, written by L. Frank Baum and published in 1900. The book and film have inspired musicals, mobile apps, television for children and adults, board games and more.

The issues of family, friendship and the fight against seemingly impossible opportunities continue to be very popular with modern audiences. In popular culture, there are numerous references to “The Wizard of Oz” that help this 80-year-old film remain relevant to the modern audience.

“When I was young, I found Dorothy Gale’s homesickness and her ability to make friends very revealing,” said Wheeler Memorial Library children’s librarian Jason Sullivan-Flynn in a prepared statement. “And the songs are great. “We see the magician”, “If I only had one brain” and “Somewhere over the rainbow” are immediately recognizable to those who have seen the film. This interactive show brings an entertaining twist to the viewing experience and is a great way to introduce the film to children. “

The interactive demonstration of “The Wizard of Oz” is best suited for children from 6 years. Space is limited and prior registration is required. To do this, call the Wheeler Memorial Library’s nursery at 978-544-2495. 103rd

Questions about this program can be directed to Sullivan-Flynn at jsulllivan-flynn@orangelib.org. The library is located at 49 East Main Street.