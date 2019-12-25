Athol Daily News – Notebook: UMass freshman defender Zac Jones named to United States World Juniors list

Loading...

For the third consecutive year, UMass will be represented on the largest stage of junior hockey.

First-year defenseman Zac Jones was named to the U.S. list on Monday for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic. He joins former defender Cale Makar, who represented Canada in 2018, and second goalkeeper Filip Lindberg, who represented Finland last year, as recent UMass players during l & # 39; event.

The Americans play in an open group against Canada on Thursday before facing Germany on Friday, Russia on Sunday and the Czech Republic on Monday. If the United States qualifies for the medal round, the quarter-finals are scheduled for January 2, the semi-finals are for January 4 and the medal games are for January 5. All games will be broadcast on the NHL Network and the four preliminary games will take place. for 1 p.m. EST.

Jones will certainly miss Sunday's game against RPI and will likely also miss the Minutemen's trip to Denver on January 3 and 4.

If the Americans are playing for a medal, which they have done in the past four years, it is possible that Jones will also miss the Minutemen home series with Boston College on January 10 and 11. Last year, coach Greg Carvel said he learned from Makar's experience that it might be best for players to rest after the tournament and has given to Lindberg the weekend after his return.

MITCHELL RECOGNIZED BY A-10 – Tre Mitchell was named rookie of the Atlantic 10 men's basketball week after scoring 23 points and seven rebounds in UMass' 74-53 victory over Maine.

The center is the third different UMass player to win the honor, joining teammates T.J. Weeks and Sean East II, who respectively won the award in the first two weeks of the season. This is the first time since 2003-2004 that UMass has awarded three different players as rookie of the week.

Mitchell ranks 10th among 10 year olds with an average of 14.3 points per game and 14th with a best competition of 6.3 rebounds per team.

INJURY REPORT – In addition to not knowing when Weeks will return from a stomach ailment, male basketball coach Matt McCall said Kolton Mitchell's schedule was still not clear. The freshman is expected to see a doctor in January for a surgically repaired left hand exam.

If the hand heals well, Mitchell may be able to return to the field at the start of the conference next month. He is currently exercising without the ball, which is progress after breaking his hand in the Minutemen's opening game against UMass-Lowell on November 5.

POWELL BECOMES NO. 19 – Football coach Walt Bell has hinted that UMass would not happen on Wednesday during the first signing period, and the prediction came true on Friday. The Minutemen added New Jersey midfielder Te’Rai Powell as the 19th rookie member of 2020.

Powell is the third defensive back who signed with UMass joining Tristan Armstrong and Cody Jones.

"He has a lot of positional versatility, he played a striker, he played nickel, he played outside the linebacker, he played safety, he played the corner," said UMass Safeties coach and Northampton native Jason Tudryn. "He's a guy who does it all and he's a guy who knows how to run a locker room and obviously play on the football field."

RODGERS COLLECTS THE ACCOLADES – UMass Isaiah Rodgers cornerback has won several major honors for his performance this season for the Minutemen.

The elder was named the nation's best kicker by Pro Football Focus after dominating the country with 1,295 yards on a 53-kick return. He was also appointed to the All-Eastern College sports conference as a kicker.

In addition, he led UMass with four interceptions and 10 break breaks this season while recording 42 tackles, including three for a loss. His defensive statistics earned him a defensive back place in the All-ECAC and All-New England teams.

