Athol Daily News – North Quabbin Women in Black keeps silent wake; “War is not the answer”

ORANGE – They were just a stone’s throw from the Honor Roll Wall of Orange with the names of the people who fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, and the city’s World War I monument – the official peace statue of Massachusetts.

They did not speak words, but their signs gave a clear message: “War is not the answer.”

North Quabbin Women in Black has resumed its anti-war protests in Memorial Park in Orange.

“We believe that the US should no longer be the warlike nation that it is,” said Marcia Gagliardi of Athol.

Saturday was the second wake that North Quabbin Women held in Black since the resumption after a break. The group has had hiatuses at various times, including a few years in the years 2010, but first started in 2001 during the run-up to the US invasion of Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks.

“We have felt that we are not here more often,” said Gagliardi.

The eight residents of Orange, Athol, New Salem and Petersham had signs with messages such as “We pray for peace”, “We mourn the dead”, “Join in” and “End the American occupation of Iraq” – and a larger banner reading “WE STAND FOR TRUTH AND JUSTICE.”

According to Gagliardi, the group is against war in all forms. Over the years, membership has fluctuated and there is now an email list of around 30 members.

Gagliardi estimates that about one in ten people have some sort of reaction to them who want to talk – which they will not do due to the nature of the vigil – or wave them out of their car windows.

While talking to a reporter, a car squeaked several times in quick succession. It seemed like a positive response, but it is sometimes hard to say, Gagliardi said. When the group first started to hold its watch – or “witnesses” – they were protested, but the attitude now seems to be different.

“The majority of what I’ve noticed in the last few weeks is that the majority of responses, if there is one, have been positive,” she said.

The idea of ​​’Women in Black’ began in Israel in 2001, when Israeli and Palestinian women came together to hold silent, black-clad peace vigils and to protest Israel’s presence in Palestinian countries. Since then, many women have started in black groups around the world, periodically holding non-violent protests against war.

There is a formal organization and network ‘Women in Black’ that is waiting on six continents. However, the Orange group is not affiliated with that organization, except for borrowing the name and tactics.

“We don’t pretend to be experts in every problem,” Gagliardi said.

Regarding whether the solemn and silent protests of North Quabbin Women in Black are effective, Gagliardi said this is the “classic question.” But at least: “It’s a witness,” she said.

