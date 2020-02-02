Athol Daily News – North Quabbin students deserve awards

Published: 2/2/2020 4:48:20 PM

The following student passed:

James Madison University

Jeremiah Monks, from Athol holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics.

The following students made the Dean’s List for their respective college or university.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

Lindsey Hamlett, Athol

Carson Brooks, Petersham

Joshua Geyster, Phillipston

Nichols College

Lauryn White, Orange

Jessica Souci, Athol

Cedar Crest College

Annie LeBoeuf, Athol.

Becker College

Chase Michaud, Athol

Dean College

Sarah Graeff, Petersham

Springfield College

Carter Cochran, Athol

Amber Mahony, Atho

Caitlin Lacasse, Athol

Alyssa Dumonsau, Orange

Ryan Clark, from Petersham

Bucknell University

Peter Trousdale, from Wendell

Fitchburg State University

Sabrina T. Nogueira, Templeton

Oliver J. Titus, Templeton

Leah M. Williams, Templeton

Fitchburg State University

Alexander K. Batutis, Athol

Jacob A. Billiel, Athol

Jillian M. Euvrard, Athol

Sarah N. Hicks, Athol

Joey J. Lehtomaki, Athol

Joshua W. Muzyk, Athol

Tiffany L. Pedroza, Athol

Gwen Perkins, Athol

Rebecca A. Rouleau, Athol

Rachel L. Sazonick, Athol

Kassidy M. Thompson, Athol

Dennis M. Pikul, from Harwick

Joshua J. Gamache, Orange

Zachary Martin, Orange

Katelyn R. Page, Orange

Jacob W. Sidilau, Orange

Chloe C. Taddeo, Orange

Cameron A. Truehart, Orange

Emily K. Vescovi, Orange

Michael D. Desmarais, Templeton

Abby M. Gavin, Templeton

Christopher J. Lottig, Templeton

Mackenzie T. MacAdams, Templeton

Brian P. O’Sullivan, Templeton

Shyla Perez, Templeton

Anthony Richard, Templeton

Hannah M. Rivera, Templeton

Lauren M. Saunders, Templeton

Jacob D. Shepard, Templeton

Jennifer A. Smith, Templeton

Kaitlyn J. Theriault, Templeton

Wade H. Williams, Warwick

Clarkson University

Kyle Monette, orange

University of New Hampshire

Caley McLaughlin, Athol

Carly Jillson, Orange

James Webber, Petersham

Zachary Lambert, Warwick

Wentworth Institute, technology

Timothy Nault, Athol

Northeastern University

Leif Stevens, New Salem

.