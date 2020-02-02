Athol Daily News – North Quabbin students deserve awards

Published: 2/2/2020 4:48:20 PM
The following student passed:
James Madison University
Jeremiah Monks, from Athol holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics.
The following students made the Dean’s List for their respective college or university.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
Lindsey Hamlett, Athol
Carson Brooks, Petersham
Joshua Geyster, Phillipston
Nichols College
Lauryn White, Orange
Jessica Souci, Athol
Cedar Crest College
Annie LeBoeuf, Athol.
Becker College
Chase Michaud, Athol
Dean College
Sarah Graeff, Petersham
Springfield College
Carter Cochran, Athol
Amber Mahony, Atho
Caitlin Lacasse, Athol
Alyssa Dumonsau, Orange
Ryan Clark, from Petersham
Bucknell University
Peter Trousdale, from Wendell
Fitchburg State University
Sabrina T. Nogueira, Templeton
Oliver J. Titus, Templeton
Leah M. Williams, Templeton
Alexander K. Batutis, Athol
Jacob A. Billiel, Athol
Jillian M. Euvrard, Athol
Sarah N. Hicks, Athol
Joey J. Lehtomaki, Athol
Joshua W. Muzyk, Athol
Tiffany L. Pedroza, Athol
Gwen Perkins, Athol
Rebecca A. Rouleau, Athol
Rachel L. Sazonick, Athol
Kassidy M. Thompson, Athol
Dennis M. Pikul, from Harwick
Joshua J. Gamache, Orange
Zachary Martin, Orange
Katelyn R. Page, Orange
Jacob W. Sidilau, Orange
Chloe C. Taddeo, Orange
Cameron A. Truehart, Orange
Emily K. Vescovi, Orange
Michael D. Desmarais, Templeton
Abby M. Gavin, Templeton
Christopher J. Lottig, Templeton
Mackenzie T. MacAdams, Templeton
Brian P. O’Sullivan, Templeton
Shyla Perez, Templeton
Anthony Richard, Templeton
Hannah M. Rivera, Templeton
Lauren M. Saunders, Templeton
Jacob D. Shepard, Templeton
Jennifer A. Smith, Templeton
Kaitlyn J. Theriault, Templeton
Wade H. Williams, Warwick
Clarkson University
Kyle Monette, orange
University of New Hampshire
Caley McLaughlin, Athol
Carly Jillson, Orange
James Webber, Petersham
Zachary Lambert, Warwick
Wentworth Institute, technology
Timothy Nault, Athol
Northeastern University
Leif Stevens, New Salem
.