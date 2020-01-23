Athol Daily News - North Quabbin Library briefs

Published: 1/21/2020 9:43:48 PM

“Birds Bring Peace” is exhibited

WENDELL – Lynne Stopen’s “Birds Bring Peace” is the current art exhibition at the Herrick Art Gallery in the Wendell Free Library and will be shown there in January and February.

An opening reception will take place on Saturday, February 1st from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Until she was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, Stopen was a science teacher at Athol High School. Drawing birds gave meaning and peace to the otherwise depressing and isolating recovery time. The drawings are made with graphite and colored pencils and try to capture the lifelike characteristics of the birds.

Sip and diary workshop

NEW SALEM – Meet friends of the New Salem Library and award-winning author Emily Neuburger on Thursday, January 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for an evening of creative journaling and wine. in the New Salem Public Library.

Neuburger warmly welcomes you to leave perfectionism behind and to experiment and experiment with colors, structures, lines and words. No special artistic or writing skills are required to participate.

All materials and refreshments provided. Participation is free.

If you already keep a diary, you are welcome to bring it with you. Find out more about Neuberger and her books at www.emilyneuburger.com. Ask? Call 978-544-2611

preschool story

ATHOL – Children and carers are invited to sit down and listen to stories on “Hello, Friends!”. The story time takes place on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. in the Athol Public Library, 568 Main St.

Every week begins with “Hello, friends!” A simple song with accompanying sign language that children like to sing. The children’s librarian Sarah Stanley reads three picture books that were selected for their reading. Each story time ends with a short school video and a simple craft.

This program promotes early literacy by getting children excited about reading at a young age. It models the reading behavior for caretakers and helps children to practice sitting and listening.

For younger children, the library organizes a baby and toddler time on Fridays at 11 a.m. This program promotes early literacy through song, baby books and free play. This program is aimed at babies and toddlers aged 0 to 36 months.

Both programs are free and open to children and their caregivers. Day care is welcome. Call the library in advance if you want to bring five or more children.

Craft supply swap

ATHOL – The Athol Public Library, 568 Main St., offers a free exchange of craft supplies on Saturday, February 1st.

Do you have materials left over from a craft? Are you looking for something new to try? Bring your supplies, tools, craft books and the like.

Do not hesitate to submit articles: Tuesday, January 28, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm; Thursday, January 30, 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m .; and Friday, January 31st, 9.30am to 5.30pm. The library accepts handicraft material in the program room and you can unpack your contributions on our sorted and labeled tables. Please make sure that the items are in a clean and usable condition.

Anyone who donates receives a ticket. Bring the ticket to the library at 9:30 a.m. on February 1 for a special donor half an hour before shopping. The event opens to the general public at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. (You don’t have to donate to participate.)

Call 978-249-9515 for more information.

Planned sales of used books

Friends of the Levi Heywood Memorial Library will be

Times are: February 20th, Members Preview Night, 4-7pm; February 21, 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m .; and February 22nd, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.