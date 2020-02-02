Athol Daily News – North Quabbin briefing: 3 February 2020

Mighty Aphrodite: Chocolate and love

ATHOL – Come to the Athol Public Library at 568 Main St., Thursday 6 February from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, when Klassic Kreations’ Kim Larkin will have a chocolate workshop.

This is a playful program that celebrates romantic dynamic duos throughout history. It contains fun trivia, discussion and examples of aphrodisiac foods (including chocolate), fun poetry and more.

This program has very limited space. Only 45 slots are available.

Larkin has been teaching students for more than 20 years. She has a commercial chocolate shop and she is an accredited chocolatier. She runs programs in libraries, schools, women’s groups, retirement communities and fundraising events in Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can find more information about Larkin at klassickreations.weebly.com.

This library program is free and open to the public.

Due to the popularity of programs, registration is required. Call the library to register at 978-249-9515.

Funding for this program is provided by the Friends of the Athol Public Library.

“Harriet” will be shown in the Beals Memorial Library

WINCHENDON – If you are a fan of historical dramas or enjoy movies based on real events, head to the Beals Memorial Library on Thursday, February 6 at 6:00 PM for the first of the February Frozen Films.

The library starts their monthly film events with a screening of the film, “Harriet” (rating PG-13), in honor of Black History Month.

With “Harriet” in the lead role Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. is the biography of Harriet Tubman, one of the most renowned freedom fighters in American history. The film follows her daring escape from slavery and the trials that led her to become a conductor on the Underground Railroad. With enormous courage and determination, she freed hundreds of people and strengthened her place in history as one of America’s greatest and most loved heroes.

The Beals Memorial Library is located at 50 Pleasant St. in Winchendon. For more information, contact the library at 978-297-0300. All film screenings in the library are free and open to the public.

Celebration of solar PV installation at Quabbin Harvest

ORANGE – A “Flip the Switch” party celebrating the installation of solar panels at the Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op takes place on Thursday, February 6 at 12 North Main St. in Orange.

This celebration is co-organized by Quabbin Harvest, Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust, Northeast Solar and PhippenAdams Solar from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Everyone is invited to hear about this joint effort to build sustainability in the North Quabbin region.

Many people have contributed to the attempt to install solar panels on the roof of Quabbin Harvest. The gift of solar panels and the installation were made possible by PhippenAdams Solar and Northeast Solar.

According to a press release, Brian Adams and Morey Phippen are committed to tackling climate change, redistributing wealth, creating and promoting local jobs, and solarising local non-profit organizations. They have worked with Hatfield-based Northfield Solar to install more than 32 PV systems at no cost to local non-profit organizations, totaling more than 500 kW of solar energy in the area. Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust is the owner of the Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op building in Orange.

Leigh Youngblood, executive director of Mount Grace, and Cathy Stanton, chairman of Quabbin Harvest Food Coop, will open the event. Janice Kurkoski, a member of Quabbin Harvest who brought people together for this project, will talk briefly with others about the development of the project and how it helps to save money and reduce the carbon footprint of the building.

The collaboration between Mount Grace and Quabbin Harvest Food Co-op began in 2014 when Mount Grace purchased the old Credit Union building for employees in Orange to offer Quabbin Harvest a new home. Both the cooperative and Mount Grace are concerned about supporting local farms, strengthening the food economy of the area and providing healthy local food to people in the area.

In 2019, Quabbin Harvest Food Co-celebrated its 10th anniversary. The store is open six days a week and focuses on local products such as fruit and vegetables, milk, cheese, honey, meat, coffee, ice cream and more. The cooperative accepts SNAP / EBT and participates in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). For more information, visit www.quabbinharvest.coop.

Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust is a non-profit organization that serves 23 cities throughout North Quabbin and beyond by protecting the country and encouraging the country’s stewardship for future generations. Over the past 33 years, Mount Grace has helped protect more than 35,000 hectares and more than 50 farms.

The solar PV installation will be dedicated to the memory of Peter Talmage, who was an instructor in the renewable energy and energy efficiency program at Greenfield Community College. Talmage brought Brian Adams and Morey Phippen, Janice and Steve Kurkoski together with Northeast Solar to consider solar projects for non-profit organizations that deal with land conservation, food and agricultural issues.

Light refreshments are served during the event, with homemade dishes from Nalini’s Kitchen at Quabbin Harvest.