Athol Daily News – No Nostalgia For Brady As He Begins Final Playoff Streak

FOXBOROUGH – Tom Brady clarified one thing on Thursday: he's not thinking about the past or the future this week as he prepares for the 17th season of his 20-year NFL career.

"I'm not much for nostalgia," said Brady. "I'm just pretty focused on what to do. This week has felt like every other week for the past 20 years. "

May be.

But there's a lingering possibility that when New England hosts Tennessee in Saturday's wildcard round, it could be the quarterback's last home game as a Patriot.

"I haven't thought about these things. I wouldn't think about these things anyway," he said. "It's been a normal week for me. … We know we have a big challenge, a very difficult test. Great soccer team that comes here. It's playoff soccer and everyone knows what's at stake, so you definitely have to win it to keep going. "

What is undeniable is that Brady sometimes struggled in 2019, with a completion percentage (60.8%) which was at its lowest level since 2013. His passing score didn’t Was also only 88.0 during the regular season (ranked 27th in the NFL), its lowest since he suffered a knee injury ending the season during the opening game of the Patriots in 2008.

Most importantly, Brady has a contract that will expire after the season, which means Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who also handles decisions for team staff, will have to decide to stay with the future Hall. of Famer 42 or turn the page on a successor. This would mean that Brady could face the prospect of entering free agency for the first time in his career.

Asked Thursday if he thinks this could be the end of their time together, Belichick said he was only focusing on the Titans.

"This is all I focus on, so we will do everything we can to prepare for the best game we can play on Saturday night," he said.

Throughout his stay in New England, Belichick generally did not hesitate to break ties with players who he believed had exceeded their premium or to seek contracts that exceeded value over value. 39; player's age. The list includes key contributors like Chandler Jones, Jamie Collins, Wes Welker and Malcolm Butler, among others.

While Brady has declared a goal to play until he is at least 45 years old, he may not have the chance to play in New England despite the fact that he is the leader NFL playoffs (40), scoring attempts (1,589), completions (1,005), yards. passes (11,179) and touchdown passes (73). He also has more playoff wins (30) than any of the other 11 starting quarters scheduled for this year's combined playoffs (26).

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has received 36 regular season touchdowns and five TD TD touchdowns from Brady, said his quarterback's longevity was a marvel.

"You always have to do well to have that many playoff games," said Edelman. "This is an incredible statistic."

Many of his rivals in the league don't believe it is Brady's last days.

The roster includes last season's quintessential player, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won his first victory over Brady earlier this season.

"I have known for a while that it will not be the last year anytime soon, he is still playing at a high level," said Mahomes. "Unless he just doesn't want to play, which I don't see, I expect to see him for a few more years."

Although Brady is not yet interested in his future, he may have left a little hint on his Instagram page this week.

Posted with a game photo of Brady with his arms raised, back to the camera, he wrote a simple message to mark the New Year.

"2020, and still there," he said.