Athol Daily News - No. 4 UConn extends AAC series to 127 with the router from Tulsa

STORRS, Conn. – Newcomer Anna Makurat has struggled with her confidence since she came to UConn from Poland’s top basketball league.

The 19-year-old sniper had missed open three points and was hesitant to make a decision.

On a recent trip to Dallas, the huskies participated in a Mavericks game and Geno Auriemma had Makurat Luka Doncic, who is also from Eastern Europe, only a year older and thrived under pressure from the NBA.

That seemed to be true with Makurat. She scored 21 points in the season on Sunday and helped the 4th UConn win 92-34 against Tulsa.

“Today she tried to channel her inner Luka,” quipped Auriemma.

“She looked really good in the last three or four games,” he added. “She feels more comfortable day by day and finds places on the floor where she can be successful. She feels better at shooting the ball and defensively doing better.”

Megan Walker scored 24 points and Crystal Dangerfield 16 when the Huskies extended their winning streak at the American Athletic Conference to 127 games.

Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin each scored 11 points for UConn (16-1, 7-0), which has won all 109 regular conference games and all six AAC tournaments since the separation of Big East and UConn in the United States.

Makurat scored 16 of their points in the second half and was 8 out of 12 points from the bottom and 4 out of 7 points from behind.

She said she was beginning to figure out how to be successful at that level.

“I just trust the process I think,” she said. “Just don’t think about the stuff and play basketball. It has started to work for me. I hope it keeps getting better. I just want to stay confident.”

Addison Richards scored 11 points for Tulsa (5-13, 0-5), who lost five in a row.

UConn scored two fairly close wins on the road, beating Memphis at 12 and UCF at seven.

But the Huskies scored the first seven points against Tulsa, took the lead 11-2, and were not behind.

UConn played an oppressive defense from the front and held the Golden Hurricane in the first half with 24 shots (20.8%) on just five baskets. It forced 16 sales in the first half of the year and converted them into 29 points.

The Huskies had 34 points from 21 sales in the game, while giving away the ball only 11 times, resulting in four Tulsa points.

“They shot the ball very well, their pressure hit us,” said Tulsa coach Matilda Mossman. “They expected passports and got up in fast lanes. Sometimes we were guilty of dribbling into them and they doubled the ball and we turned it that way. “

A Makurat 3-pointer from the right base line brought UConn the first 30 points with 38: 8 and a 3-pointer from Walker, just before the halftime buzzer sent UConn into the break of 48: 11.

The Huskies extended the game in the second half, led 69:26 after three quarters and finished shooting almost 56% off the ground.

DANCING DANCING

Makurat’s last 3-pointer let her teammates do a little foot shake line dance on the bench to celebrate.

Walker said the team was having fun again.

“When you see things click, you see everyone in the right places, everyone is busy, everyone is playing hard, that’s where the energy comes from,” she said.

BANK PRODUCTION

UConns Bank, led by Makurat, outperformed Tulsas 34-8. Auriemma said this can help players like Walker and Dangerfield who were under mental pressure to believe that they have to play every 40 minutes for the team to succeed.

“I think it’s the pressure of knowing” I can’t get out “that will ultimately wear you down,” he said.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane have never defeated Connecticut and have dropped to 0-10 in the series.

UConn: The 98 home game series was captured by Baylor at Hartford earlier this month, but the Huskies haven’t lost in Storrs in seven years. The last time UConn suffered a defeat at the Gampel Pavilion was on January 5, 2013 against Notre Dame, a game it lost 73-72. This was the first UConn game on campus since December 8th.

NEXT

Tulsa returns home and meets East Carolina on Tuesday.

UConn renews what was once the biggest rivalry in women’s college basketball when Tennessee is held in Hartford on Thursday. The two known programs have not met since January 2007.