Athol Daily News – No. 1 UConn defeats Wichita St. 83-55, remains undefeated in AAC

Loading...

Published: 01/20/20 21:49:09

Modified: 1/2/2020 9:48:47 PM

HARTFORD – Crystal Dangerfield scored 22 points and Megan Walker added 21 to lead the top-ranked UConn to an 83-55 victory over Wichita State Thursday night, giving the Huskies their 122nd lossless win in the game. 39; American Athletic Conference.

Christyn Williams collected 19 points for the Huskies (11-0, 2-0 American), who have won 104 regular season games since conference training and six AAC tournaments.

It took the Huskies a while to resume their offensive after a 10-day break.

UConn missed his first six shots and the Shockers (8-6, 0-1) took a 10-1 lead.

But Walker took over from there. She had 13 points in the first quarter and UConn ran a 27-2 streak to take control.

The Huskies led 22-12 after a quarter and had the first six points of the second period.

Dangerfield managed the scoring charge in the last 10 minutes with 14 points, including a pull-up just before half time to give UConn a 45-26 lead.

Mariah McCully scored 16 points and Carla Bremaud collected 13 for Wichita State, who trailed up to 24 points in the third quarter, before starting her own.

The Shockers scored 11 straight to cut the lead in UConn and followed 63-53 only after Walker fouled with 6:20 left.

But it was as close as possible. Williams scored the next seven UConn points and the Huskies ended the game 20-2.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots, which gives her 50 for the season.

BIG IMAGE

Wichita State: The Shockers fall 1-4 on the road this season.

UConn: The Huskies have won 96 consecutive home games, three less than their own NCAA record.

NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers will return home to face Tulsa on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies will travel to Texas to face SMU on Sunday before their confrontation against Baylor in Hartford next Thursday.