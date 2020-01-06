Athol Daily News - NHL Winter Classic in Texas for Stars, Preds in Cotton Bowl

Loading...

DALLAS – Welcome to a Texas NHL Winter Classic.

The annual showcase will be one big outdoor game when the Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday – even without “Big Tex” the usual “Howdy, folks!” hear from Texas every fall.

More than 84,000 fans are expected for the NHL’s 12th New Year’s game, this one in the stadium, where the boots of the legendary 55-foot cowboy can be seen next to an oversized ranch-style entrance arch on the ice rink. It is expected to be the second largest audience for an NHL game.

Part of the exhibition center, located just in front of the historic stadium, including a 250-meter ferris wheel and other carnival rides, is open to those who have tickets before and after the southernmost NHL outdoor game.

“It started like a dream,” said Jim Lites, CEO of Stars, whose team launched his first NHL design in his arena in 2018, just a few miles from the Cotton Bowl.

The stadium is now playing an NHL game that hosts the annual Texas-Oklahoma Red River College football rivalry that has been played at the State Fair for 90 years. The Cotton Bowl game was played there every New Year’s Day until a decade ago, and the Dallas Cowboys called it their home for their first 12 seasons in 1960-71.

“It will be a nice place, feel good, and everyone in and around Texas knows about the Cotton Bowl,” said Stars Center Joe Pavelski. “I think that’s a big draw too. Come and look at something else.”

Pavelski signed with Dallas last summer as a free agent after his first 13 NHL seasons with the San Jose Sharks, which hosted the Los Angeles Kings in a Stadium Series game at the NFL home stadium of the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

When the State Fair of Texas was open last fall during its three and a half week run, Pavelski and his family went around playing games and “spending a lot of money” to win a big teddy bear.

The decisive prize on Wednesday is the two points for the winner between the two teams that met in a first round playoff series last April and that the stars won in six games. Both come from significantly different back-to-back games.

Nashville lost 5-2 and 6-4 to Pittsburgh, goalkeeper Pekka Rinne pulled out of the first game and Jusse Saros pulled out of the second. The Predators ranked 11th in the Western Conference after the last striker from Matt Duchene in the off-season.

Dallas is halfway through its regular season, which started with a 1: 7: 1 win, and is third in the conference after winning consecutive victories (through Colorado and Arizona).

“It shows the great character of our team that we can come back. This is a tough league and it won’t happen every night that you can return in the third period, ”said star interim coach Rick Bowness. “We don’t want to do that again on January 1st. If we have to, we know we can.”

The stars are 5: 3: 1 because head coach Jim Montgomery was fired in the second year on December 10 because of unspecified unprofessional behavior.

With the calendar until 2020, Bowness is advancing into his fifth decade as an NHL trainer. It will be the first outdoor NHL game for the 64-year-old Canadian, and it evokes memories of how his father built an ice rink for winter games in the back yard. He did the same for his children – all grown up and present this week – when he got his first job as head coach at Winnipeg.

“We didn’t have a lot of ice rinks back then, so if you wanted to play hockey, you skated outside,” Bowness said. “It’s something my father would absolutely love.”

The largest crowd that watched an NHL game was 105,491 at Michigan Stadium five years ago when Toronto defeated Detroit in a Winter Classic shootout. Last New Year’s Day, 76,126 spectators were at Notre Dame when Boston defeated Chicago 4-2.

NHL officials said approximately 20,000 tickets were purchased from fans for the visiting Predators, whose jerseys were inspired by the 1960s and 1970s Dixie Flyers, the Minor League’s first ice hockey team in Nashville.

The stars will wear green and white jerseys with elements of the stars from 1993-94, the first season in Dallas, and the USHA Dallas Texans from 1945-46, the first minor league team in Dallas.

Weekend rain and temperatures around 70 ° C caused a puddle in the Cotton Bowl and forced the crews, logos and lines to revise. It has cooled down since then and could almost be frozen overnight on New Year’s Day. Weather conditions were forecast to be cloudy at the time of the game, with temperatures in the low 50’s – average of a January day in Northern Texas.