Athol Daily News – New headquarters for River Rat Race

Published on: 2/10/2020 10:07:10 PM

ATHOL – On Friday afternoon, a ribbon was cut to celebrate the opening of the new headquarters for the annual River Rat Race.

This year, on Main Street 1485, Else Wear will serve as the place where participants can register for the April 11 race and view the trophies that will be handed out to this year’s winners. The registration deadline is 9 April. The event is organized by the Athol Lions Club, in collaboration with the Orange Lions Club, and the main sponsors are Athol Savings Bank and Girardi Distributors.

In addition to registering with Else Wear, competitors can also register online at riverratrace.com. Costs are $ 42 per canoe.

Event organizer and Athol Lions Club, President David Flint, said this year is the 57th edition of the race, which attracts canoeists from all over New England and the country.

“The first,” Flint said, “was March 21, 1964. There were 12 canoes. That year Art Forand and Sonny Soucie won the race in an old canvas canoe that is now in the Orange Historical Society. Every year we honor it from them a prize, called the Art Foran / Sunny Soucie prize, which goes to the team that passes the most canoes, and besides winning it is the most prestigious prize there is.

“The second annual race, in 1965, had gone Art Foran and Sonny Soucie just below the rail goat on South Athol Road. It was extremely windy that day. Art turned his head and lost his false teeth in the river. After the race, most of the boys went upstairs and tried to find Art’s teeth. ”

Flint said that 2020 is 29 years ago that the competition was taken over by the Lions Club from the River Rat Committee. He said that the committee set up by the lions to oversee the annual event meets about once a month.

Flint said the number of participants has fallen in recent years, although the organizer expects more than 200 teams this year.

“There are a number of reasons for that,” he said. “Many of the younger people – you can see it with everything – all they want to do is sit at home and play with their damn computer. But the other is; there is a group from the state of New York that are professional canoeing. And they come in every year and the question is always “who comes second?” We already know who will win the race. Wherever they start, they are going to win the race.

“This year we changed things. You used to get a thousand dollars to win the race, five hundred for the second and all the way back to 40th. What we’re going to do now is just pay back 30 positions. And we’re going to give prizes to “The first three recreational canoes, so it’s not just the pros who take the money from the first place home. People from the Quabbin region with nine cities win that prize money. Now the locals have something to hurry up.”

The race stretches for 8.2 miles from the Alan E. Rich Environmental Park in Athol to Riverfront Park in Orange and starts at 1 p.m. Other events on the day of the race include the Rat Race Pancake Breakfast at the Athol Congregational Church, which raises money for the Relay for Life. The Big Cheese 5K Road Race, which raises money for the Athol-Orange Food-a-Thon and Franklin County Meals on Wheels, leaves School Street at 9:30 am. According to Flint, the scouts are holding a spaghetti dinner at the Congregational Church the night before the race.