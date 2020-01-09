Athol Daily News - New Hawaii Island, new course, same wind for Sony Open

Loading...

HONOLULU – same state, new island, two places that couldn’t be more different.

What hasn’t changed since the two-week Hawaii swing on the PGA tour is the wind, which is stronger than usual. The gusts were approaching 40 miles an hour last week in Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It was just as violent on Wednesday in Waialae on the eve of the Sony Open.

“I have never seen the wind blow like this and it should blow every day,” said Justin Thomas, who will try to repeat his 2017 Hawaii performance 2-0 when he won on both tracks.

Thomas and the other 22 players in the winning field last week have at least some new experiences. They faced three consecutive gusty days when Kapalua felt even more extreme than usual, especially on the greens. Thomas won in a playoff against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, and all three said putts were knocked out depending on the gusts.

“I thought I would take a little break after last week, but it looks like we have more wind and rain,” said Thomas. “Fortunately, I had a little head start. Hopefully it helps. “

The Sony Open will start on Thursday with Matt Kuchar as the defending champion. He is one of those in Kapalua who should get some answers last week about which course is more difficult to play in the wind.

It’s not that easy.

For a par 73 with massive fairways, Kapalua tipped to just under 7,600 yards. The course was built on the side of a mountain, so players rely on how the ball reacts on the ground as well as in the air. But the route was soft from so much rain that the mowers have not been used since Friday. Part of the wind was directly in their faces or behind them. Reed had a 119-yard shot at the exposed 10th hole that he played as if it were 165 yards.

Waialae is 7,044 meters from a par 70, with narrow fairways and a variety of Bermuda grass that allows the ball to sink to the ground. The greens are small. But since they are older and have had so much rain, they are extremely soft and receptive.

“I think guys who played last week have a pretty good advantage,” said Graeme McDowell. “We have a week under very similar conditions. But this week the greens are more receptive. I can’t believe how soft they are. “

Corey Conners was happy to be on a flat plot even when the wind was strong. He expects the shots to be more predictable, mostly because he isn’t trying to hit a hill from a serious lie – up or down.

“The impact on the ball is similar,” said Conners. “But last week was a bigger challenge. You had the ball far above your feet and tried to steer the ball against the wind. It is difficult to do. “

Thomas felt that the wind would be more of a problem this week as Waialae is at sea level. In fact, you cross the stone wall next to the 17th tee and the next step is sand, followed by water and a long swim to the top of South America.

The first hole in Kapalua, together with the loop of No. 10-13 and the two closing holes, had large gusts because they were on higher ground. All of Waialae appears to be exposed, with the exception of H-1 on the right of No. 5 and Keala’olu Avenue to the right of the eighth and ninth fairways.

“It will be more difficult here,” said Thomas. “The fairways are just so big there. There are so many birdie chances, four par 5s. Even with the last week – three of the four days when it was really, really difficult – I could easily have been 17 or 18 below average. “

Charles Howell III plays for the 19th consecutive year at the Sony Open, with two runners-up among his 10 appearances in the top 10. He knows the wind from Waialae and he sees this week as an exception.

He didn’t seek sympathy either. He is not freezing. And palm trees have a calming effect, regardless of the weather.

“People on the east coast will be happy to see us play in wind and rain this year in bad weather,” he said.