Athol Daily News – Movement on stalls powered by solar energy

Published: 2/7/2020 9:41:48 PM

Modified: 2/7/2020 9:41:35 PM

ATHOL – Some residents may wish for a year-long moratorium on the construction of ground-based solar panels in the C-zone of the city, which was established at a special city meeting last summer, but was instead extended to 18 months – or longer.

Although the Board of Planning and Community Development approved various regulations last month for solar panels in the RC zone, which covers more than three-quarters of the city, it seems that following the meeting of the board of directors on Wednesday those guidelines will be reconsidered, and maybe rewritten. However, there was no movement towards the completion of the new statutes.

The board has planned the meeting of another working group, hoping to get more input from residents who support more solar development. Residents who attended this week’s meeting were also encouraged to email Eric Smith, Athol Planning and Development Director, with any changes they would like to see in the Draft Destination Law that was unveiled in January. New zoning rules with regard to solar panels must be in force no later than 31 October, when the moratorium expires.

“We have many anti-solar people at our meetings,” said board member Aimee Hanson, who directed her comments to Smith. “During the last meeting we had a lot of pro-solar people and they asked me many questions, and I just wanted to clarify a few things. Whatever we conclude, when we have our congregation meeting, someone has the right to offer a change to a piece of our statutes that they disagree with, right? ”

Smith replied in the affirmative, but stated changes can often first be proposed during the public hearing required before the municipality considers the proposed zoning statutes or changes to existing statutes.

“Aimee, you just said there are so many people against solar energy,” said resident Johanna Lawlor-Moore. “I don’t think that’s a correct statement. I think we are in favor of clear guidelines. I’m not against solar energy; I even have solar energy.”

“We are talking about large-scale solar energy,” Hanson replied.

“We are also anti-large-scale solar energy,” Lawlor-Moore replied. “There are some that are suitable, and some that are not. What we are trying to figure out is what will work for most people. It will not always work for everyone. You put a wedge between people. ”

“We try to be reasonable,” said David Small, Chairman of the Board. “That’s the bottom line.”

“I’ll be honest,” said Smith. “I am not happy how this went over the past few meetings.”

“This is not about anti-solar energy,” said Lori Kay, who lives on Secret Lake. “This is about where solar energy is placed. That’s all. I understand that people have land where they want to put solar energy on, and that’s great. But you must also consider how it will affect other people. That is not an anti-sun position. ”

“I personally think,” said resident Ron Gatautis, “that this (climate change) is an emergency. I think we should continue with this solar development. We make too many rules. We make rules to comfort people who do not own any land. We want to evolve towards sustainable energy, but we are putting an end to it. We must be a green city.

“And you get money for these projects. Why don’t we get more money for the city instead of taking money away? ”

Smith said that the solar panels that existed in Athol last year generated $ 114,000 in revenue through payments instead of taxes (PILOST).

Some were present and feared that large solar energy companies would come to Athol and “bulldozer” large tracts of land to supply electricity to Boston and other urban areas.

In the absence of further progress with the new zoning rules, a working group meeting was provisionally planned for 27 February. The next meeting of the Council of Planning and Community Development is scheduled for 4 March at 7 p.m. in room 21 in the town hall.