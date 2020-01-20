Athol Daily News - Mostert brings 37:20 win over Packers 49er to the Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, California. – From number 2 in the draft to one of the last two standing teams.

It was a remarkable turn for the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers.

Raheem Mostert hurried for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo largely a spectator. Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37:20 for Sunday’s NFC championship.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play for the championship in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.

“Our team, it’s incredible to be part of it,” said Garoppolo. “We can win in so many different ways. Raheem, these guys up front, the tight ends obviously only dominated tonight. It was fun.”

The Niners won only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. Last season it ended 4: 12 after Garoppolo suffered a knee injury at the end of the season in week 3.

San Francisco is now one of two remaining teams after Rodgers and the Packers (14-4) took a second win this season. The 49ers are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after four or fewer wins, along with Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as number 2 overall, set the tone when he ended the second round of the game in Green Bay with a 13-yard bag of Rodgers.

Mostert, an outstanding former specialty team, has done much of the rest in a remarkable story of salvation for a former surfer who was injured seven times and only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But he has become an important part of the top NFC team this year. In the regular season, he led the Niners with 772 meters and delivered a performance for all ages in the NFC title game.

He was in the second highest hurry in a playoff game after Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry at least four TDs and 200 yards in a playoff game.

“You know, frankly, I just woke up like it was some other game,” said Mostert. “It was one of those things where, once we’re all in a groove, we just keep going, keep going, and we did.”

He started when he burst 36 yards in a third-and-8 trap game to open the standings on San Francisco’s second drive, and tore long runs behind impressive blocks.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and ran 160 yards in half. He was the only player in NFL history to race at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

“It worked,” said Shanahan of the race-heavy approach. “If it works, stick with it. Our boys run so hard, our O-line comes from the ball, our backs, all 11 of our boys as they were all year round. The boys fought hard, we will do everything in theirs Give hands. ”

Rodgers and the Packers were unable to achieve this feat when they were overwhelmed by San Francisco’s dominant front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a career low of 3.15 yards per attempt in November with a defeat of 37-8 and was not much better in the first half of the second leg.

He lost a shot from the middle to the end of Green Bay’s only promising ride in half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in half, and didn’t convert his first third of the season against the Niners, except for a 6-meter pass to Aaron Jones on the opening of the second quarter for its first third rebuild in 18 attempts this season against the Niners.

Rodgers defeated that ride with a 9-yard TD pass for Jones, but the game was too far from hand.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up with a 326-yard pass, but it wasn’t enough as the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

CALM DAY

The Niners asked very little Garoppolo, who thanks to the great running game and the one-sided score only threw eight passes. He played for 24 minutes between his sixth and seventh rounds and ended with six finishes for 77 meters.

PASSING FAVRE

Rodgers’ two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff career and broke Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven direct playoff games with at least two TD throws, one less than Joe Flacco’s record.

INJURY

Packer: S Adrian Amos had to leave after an injury to his chest muscle in the first half. … left CB Jaire Alexander with a thumb injury in the second half.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

NEXT

49ers: The team’s seventh appearance in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs on February 2.