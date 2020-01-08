Athol Daily News - MLB is investigating reports that the 2018 champion, Red Sox, stole signs

Loading...

Published: 1/7/2020 8:21:27 PM

Changed: 07.01.2020 20:20:54 h

BOSTON – Major League Baseball announces that it will investigate allegations that the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing shooters and catchers during their 2018 World Cup season.

The allegations were made Tuesday in a report from The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources that indicate that it was Red Sox during the 2018 season. Some players visited the replay room during the games to get information about the strings.

These sources informed The Athletic that the Red Sox could not do this in the off-season due to personal monitors used by MLB in these games.

“In a memorandum to the clubs on September 15, 2017, the commissioner made it clear how serious he will be in the future of violating the rules on the use of electronic devices or the inappropriate use of the video playback room. Given these allegations, MLB will launch an investigation into the matter, ”said the league statement.

The Red Sox said they will cooperate while MLB is investigating the allegations.

“We have recently been alerted to allegations of inappropriate use of our video viewing room,” the team said in a statement. “We take these allegations seriously and will work with MLB to investigate the matter fully.”

The incident, which triggered Commissioner Rob Manfred’s MLB warning to the teams in 2017, was fined for “electronic communication from their video replay room to a sports coach during a series in August 2017 against rival New sent in the dugout ”had York Yankees.

The New York Times reported that Director-General Brian Cashman made a complaint to the Commissioner’s office about the incident, which included a video. The newspaper said that a member of the Boston training staff was looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and forwarding a message to the players.

Manfred said at the time that future violations would be punished with more severe sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks. He said last month that he had the authority to impose even stricter sentences.

Recent allegations against the Red Sox go back after The Athletic reported last month that the Houston Astros reportedly stole signs with a mid-range camera at home games for their 2017 World Cup season.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was the bank coach for this team and spoke to MLB. He has declined to comment further on this matter.