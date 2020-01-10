Loading...

The pirate is on the way to Starkvegas.

Mississippi hired Mike Leach as Washington’s new head coach on Thursday, bringing one of the country’s quirkiest and most successful coaches from Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.

Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired after two seasons last week. The U.S. state of Mississippi announced that it hired Leach with a social media hype video in which the new trainer plunges his stomach into a pool.

College football in the state of Mississippi got a lot more interesting last month when Leach switched to Ole Miss’s new coach, Lane Kiffin.

“Welcome to the old pirate and friend of the state !!” Kiffin tweeted.

The Mississippi State post-bowl game was unusual, but the Bulldogs now have a coach with a long track record of programs that have historically fought. In 18 years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is between 139 and 90 years old and uses his airstrike crime to set records and consistently hit the postseason.

In the state of Washington, Leach took over a program that was stuck in the Pac-12 basement and completed five straight bowl games in 2018, including a school record of eleven wins.

He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars. At Texas Tech, he did a similar turnaround, leading the Red Raiders to bowl games in all ten seasons.

His style is anything but typical. Leach gets a lot of attention for his press conferences where he gave out wedding advice after thinking about which Pac-12 mascots would survive a fight and told stories about his passion for pirates. He taught a class in Washington State about soccer and combat last year.

However, it wasn’t all fun and games.

Leach was released by Texas Tech after being accused of maltreating a player, Adam James – the son of former ESPN announcer and NFL player Craig James – who suffered a concussion. Then he bumped into his superiors and sued Texas Tech for unlawful dismissal. The school was protected by the state, but Leach is still trying to fight this case. He also filed a lawsuit against ESPN and Craig James, which was later dismissed.

When his teams fought, his press conferences were far less amusing. Leach wasn’t shy when it came to calling players quiet and making other derogatory comments.

But on the field, his teams win more than they lose and his quarterbacks usually throw more yards than anyone else. The US state of Washington has led the nation four times since 2014 and has never been worse than the third in the reporting period.

Leach is one of the godfathers of the modern passing game, which has aroused the interest of SEC schools several times, including Tennessee. He helped develop the air strike in Division II of Valdosta State and Kentucky under Hal Mumme.

Leach brought this open style to the Big 12 when he was hired by Bob Stoops in 1999 as an offensive coordinator in Oklahoma. The next year he landed in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders had been mediocre for years, but under Leach they never ended below 0.500 and had nine consecutive seasons with at least eight wins.

After the bitter end of his tenure at Texas Tech, he wasn’t coached for two years before he was hired by Washington State, another program that had stalled. The Cougars won only 12 games in their first three seasons, but went 43-22 from 2016 to 19.

Washington President Kirk Schulz and sports director Pat Chun thanked Leach for his time at school.

“Mike has turned football in Washington State into a national brand and we will be grateful forever,” said a statement. “Now we look forward to taking the cougs to the highest level of college football.”

Washington State ended 6-7 this season, including a seventh loss to Washington. While Leach regularly beat rivals Stanford and Oregon out of Pac-12 North in Wazzu, his only win in the Apple Cup was the first he coached.

Mississippi State also prevailed 6-7 under Moorhead this season, but that wasn’t enough for Penn State’s former offensive coordinator, who was hired after Dan Mullen left for Florida in 2017.

Mullen was one of the most successful coaches in the history of the program. He raised expectations in Starkville – the small town in eastern Mississippi that is fondly known around the SEC as Starkvegas – to a team that usually ended up near the foot of the SEC West.

Mississippi State has played a bowl game in 10 consecutive seasons.

Leach will not face the Mississippi reconstruction that he had in Washington State. The Bulldogs have won six of the last 10 egg bowls against Ole Miss and Moorhead went 14–12 in his two seasons.

But narrowing the gap between the SEC West superpowers, LSU and Alabama, was something even Mullen couldn’t. The Mississippi State will now turn to Leach to take the next step.