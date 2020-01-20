Athol Daily News - Mihailicenco leads the green wave

Published: 1/19/2020 9:11:03 PM

Modified: 01/19/2020 9:10:03 PM

The Greenfield High School boys indoor athletics team met three times on Friday night at the PVIAC competition at Smith College in Northampton.

The wave defeated Mohawk (62-28), South Hadley (53-41) and Commerce (78-13).

Liviu Mihailicenco finished first overall in the 55-meter hurdles (8.47 seconds), team-mate Theodor Popusoi in second place (8.62 seconds).

Mihailicenco was unsuccessful there and took another first place (6 feet, 1 inch) in the high jump and a fifth in the long jump (18-11½).

Israel Gallardo finished the 55-meter race in 10th (7th June) and Miles Ferreria in fourth (39.63) in 300th

Popusoi ensured a strong night for the wave with a fourth place (1: 35.79) in the 600.

Andy Bostrom was fifth (5:09) on the mile. Jake Cote finished fourth (37-4¾) in the shot put for Greenfield.

Athol 55, Mohawk 35; Greenfield 62, Mohawk 28 – Dennis Simmons and Cullen Brown shone in two team losses for the Warriors.

Brown finished first overall (38.19) in the 300, while Simmons received the highest award in the 1000-meter run (2: 53.07) and on the mile (4:48).

Brown added a second place (18-11½) in the long jump and a sixth (7.06) in the 55 meter run.

Athol 55, Mohawk 35; Pope Francis 60, Athol 34; Athol 72, Commerce 20 – Anthony Marcucci finished fourth (5: 09.01) in the mile for the Red Raiders in a pair of team wins against Commerce and Mohawk.

Marcucci added a sixth (3: 05.11) in the 1000.

Colby Soltysik scored eighth in the shot put (32-2).

Pioneer 54, Sci-Tech 19; Ludlow 63, Pioneer 22 – Noah deRuiter’s 10th place in the mile marked a victory over the Cybercats for the Panthers.

Owen Deane was 14th (41.65) for the Panthers in 300, while Dan Kang was 16th (3: 23.55) in 1,000.

Girls athletics

Mohawk 61, Athol 28; Mohawk 70, Greenfield 24 – The Warriors both swept away the Red Robbers and the Green Wave, and Serena Bardwell took a top overall win.

Bardwell finished first (42.40) in the 300-meter race for the Warriors.

Sierra Upton finished seventh in 600 (2:02), while Savannah Simmons (3: 47.13) finished seventh in 1000.

Long-distance runner Erica Szewczyk finished third on the mile (6:09), followed by Simmons (6: 09.72) in fourth place.

Sage Spitzer placed eighth (4-3) in the high jump.

Mohawk 61, Athol 28; Pope Francis 65, Athol 20; Commerce 38, Athol 30 –The Red Raiders do not receive a team victory, but an individual who qualifies for the WMass championship.

Grace Dufour flew in the long jump and finished fourth overall (15-2½) for the Red Raiders. The jump was an inch from a school record.

Dufour added an eighth place in the 300 (47.13) and a ninth (10.68) in the 55.

Rashelly Dalmau-Gonzalez (26-6½) finished sixth in the shot put.

Sadey Lehtomaki landed in the long jump on the 13th (13-6) and on the 11th (7:27) in the mile.

Mohawk 70, Greenfield 24; South Hadley 75, Greenfield 19 – Kacia Kinsmith finished third overall (10.14) in the 55 hurdles with two team losses for the Green Wave.

Kinsmith added an eighth (4-3) in the high jump.

Kandice Lu took the eighth (6:42) in the mile and Eva Heath the tenth (3:52) in the 1,000.

Pioneer 55, Sci-Tech 21; Ludlow 63, Pioneer 30 – The Panthers split their meetings and won a victory over the Cybercats.

Laila Heilman was ninth (3:43) in the 1000 and ninth (13-7) in the long jump for the Panthers

Samantha Baldwin added a 15th place (6:42) in the mile.