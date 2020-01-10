Athol Daily News - MIAA unveiled a proposal for a nationwide tournament where the cut format is dropped

Loading...

FRANKLIN – The MIAA Tournament Management Committee presented its proposal for a revised nationwide high school tournament for all sports in its office on Thursday.

Saint John Preparing Sports Director, MIAA Liaison Officer Sherry Bryant, Shaun Hart, Sports Director of Burlington High School, and Johanna DiCarlo, Sports Director of Westborough, introduced the tournament management committee, delivered a slideshow and answered questions about the event Suggestion.

The current sectional tournament format and divisional alignments will be deleted as part of the new proposal.

In the nationwide proposal, most sports are divided into five departments. Tennis, lacrosse and field hockey will have four divisions. Boys ice hockey will have three. Girls hockey, boys volleyball and boys rugby have two, and girls rugby have one. Schools are divided into their respective departments based on the enrollment.

The tournament is seeded by MaxPreps. In the proposal, the 32 best teams ranked by MaxPreps.com in each division qualify for the state tournament. Teams that have not made the top 32 but meet 50 percent of the qualification criteria will continue to be included in the tournament.

The four highest seeded teams in each division are placed in separate brackets, similar to NCAA basketball tournaments. After the top 32 teams have been placed, the remaining teams that have qualified will be placed at the end of each bracket. All matches will be played at the home port of the higher seed until the semi-finals of the state.

The committee made it clear that the search for a competitive balance between opponents and the equitable orientation of schools from all parts of the state towards a state championship game were some of the main factors that prompted them to propose these changes.

“What we see, and we see quite a bit, is that you would have two of the best teams in the same section,” said Hart. “For example, you have two absolute juggernauts competing against each other in the semi-finals in the north, and then you play someone in the final who was a lesser opponent.”

With the proposed cancellation of sectional tournaments, teams have to travel through the state for tournament games. Travel costs could be difficult for some institutions that do not have adequate funding.

“A superintendent said it best at one of our meetings. He said: “I will find the money to play a school of the same size instead of having to play a big opponent because they are preparing for it,” said O’Leary. “We are not a big state when you look at other states and how they travel and what they do. I know during the regular season I see teams that travel to many places in some sports for an 8:20 game, and they seem to get there. ”

In addition to questions about travel for athletes and coaches, the question was raised as to how fans can travel for games

“We hope that social media, structures and rankings will help to draw attention (to games),” said Hart. “Everyone wants to get up in the morning and see where they are nationwide, on site, all these things. It is an event. You don’t travel to that particular opponent every day. … It is not an everyday journey. It is a one-time or two-way deal. ”

With the new ranking system, sports directors must submit points for games to MaxPreps. The question was raised as to how accurate the ranking could be if there was an error or a sports director did not give a rating.

“I hope that our news media, the people in this office and the way we do business as a state go together. I want every one of us to get all the points,” said Hart. “I want all of these things to happen because the only way all our children are recognized at these big tournaments is that we all row in the same way.”

MaxPreps advised the committee that other national associations, when they moved their rankings to the MaxPreps system, saw an “exponential” increase in data entry. The committee also found that it was very difficult for a team to manipulate their schedule to get a high ranking. This also played a role when using the MaxPreps system.

“It is important to play good teams with good schedules. This is the best advice for everyone that is the same in every performance system, ”said O’Leary. “It is important to play good teams and those that play other good teams. It’s on six levels rather than two or three. ”

The proposal will be voted on in a special meeting in February. A majority vote of the 380 member schools will accept the proposal. The nationwide format will be introduced for the 2021-2022 school year. MaxPreps is expected to rank and place for tournaments beginning in 2020-2021.

The Committee recommends that the MIAA Board of Directors require that each state school be represented at next month’s meeting.

“I support the work the Tournament Management Committee (TMC) has done over the past two years,” said Kara Sheridan, Northampton Assistant Principal and District F-TMC Representative. “The MIAA Board of Directors mandated TMC to resolve tournament inconsistencies and procedures related to tournament management. The committee reacted thoughtfully and jointly with MIAA members to address concerns. The unique perspectives and experiences of all sections, including District F (PVIAC), have been carefully considered. I look forward to continuing the work that has begun and look forward to solving problems with MIAA and PVIAC members to ensure that we respect and respect the traditions and unique culture of Western athletics while maintaining unity and justice with our colleagues all over the world promote state. ”

The Committee has made it clear that nothing is final and that it is open to feedback on how the proposed format can be improved.

If the current proposal is not adopted next month, the committee will be tasked with developing an alternative.

“We know there will be critics (in the Western Fair) who say,” This is not good for us, “said DiCarlo. “Part of it is that once they get over the fact that they could travel, they realize that the schools they will be going to compete against will be much more like what is happening to them. If you go to a school like Minnechaug, you are forced to play division 1 in all sports, or if the western fair has no division in certain sports. They have 1 and 3 but no 2 and 4. This is not the way to do it. … Even if there are some parts of the western fair that feel that this is not good for you, hopefully you will see it across the whole structure. “