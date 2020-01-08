Athol Daily News - MIAA proposes nationwide postseason and eliminates Western Mass tournaments

Loading...

The college sports landscape in Massachusetts is about to undergo a significant change when a long-debated proposal is approved by the state government agency.

This could happen as early as next month as the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) is in the final stages of a major overhaul of the state’s post-season tournament structure.

While planning has been in progress since the end of 2016, the Tournament Management Committee (TMC) of the MIAA was officially commissioned with a comprehensive tournament protocol analysis in early 2017. Since then, the TMC has methodically compiled a new proposal that it has implemented and published it on the MIAA website before meeting media representatives in Franklin on Thursday.

In essence, MIAA post-seasons will no longer include section tournaments if the proposal is accepted by MIAA member institutions. Instead, all sports are switched to a nationwide tournament format. The divisions are being expanded, with most sports going to five divisions at the state level. This will not be the case for every sport: tennis and field hockey expect a four-division system, boys’ ice hockey a three-division system. Enrollment is the deciding factor and, in general, Franklin County schools are expected to be divided into Divisions 4 and 5 depending on the sport. Cooperation programs are postponed by one department compared to the enrollment of the largest school in the cooperative.

In addition, all tournament seeding and ranking lists are managed by MaxPreps, the website of CBS Sports founded in 2002. The organization uses a formula to improve the ranking of teams across the country, and the Bay State will use this formula to set brackets for each championship in all sports. This process would start in the fall of the 2020-2021 school year, although the proposal for a nationwide tournament would not take effect until the 2021-2022 school year.

The TMC urged the MIAA Board to advocate that its proposal be put to the vote at a special meeting in February. If there is no vote then it will likely take place at the regular annual meeting in April. Regardless, a simple majority of the nearly 400 MIAA member schools would be required to approve the measure.

This proposal has a massive impact at the local level. The Western Mass. Tournaments as we know them would no longer exist in every sport. This would also override the Walker rating system and include Franklin County schools and Western Mass teams with MaxPreps leaderboards in the nationwide pool.

“I understand what the MIAA is proposing, the TMC, and why they are doing it,” said Athols Sports Director Dan Bevis. “It still hurts us out here in the West Fair. It’s difficult to have a voice at times with certain things at the state level. But what we’re doing here in the West is pretty good. A lot of people say that way how we do things in the west is the best in the state. we align our leagues accordingly, we have implemented the walker system. we do some things that most of the state does not do. it is unfortunate that part of it is wasted. “

Turners Falls Athletic Director Adam Graves said the loss of Western Mass. Tournaments will surely be a hit for the region. His school was successful in the section because the softball team won WMass titles six times in a row and a total of 21 times in sports. The team was successful at the state level, but that doesn’t necessarily apply to teams and schools across the region.

“I’m not a big fan of it at the moment,” Graves offered to propose a nationwide tournament. “It takes the Western Mass. Championships away, which are obviously huge in our region. Generally, I think we will lose a lot with it. In some sports, qualifying and getting in is a big deal. And the story that went with it is really a shame. “

Mike Kuchieski, Greenfield’s sports director, has been at the state level for four years as director of the Western Mass. MIAA softball tournament. He admitted that the loss of sectional tournaments is not ideal, but is optimistic that a nationwide tournament system could work in the long term.

“It is a thing driven by the Eastern Mass. We understand that,” said Kuchieski to the proposal. “We have something good in the West. Why do we break something that works really well for us? That’s the biggest question mark here. Look, the state tournament is fun. I was there (as a football coach in Florida). It’s a lot of fun. But like everything else, it will take some time to get used to it. “

Dive deeper into MaxPreps

Let us summarize what this new tournament ranking system would look like. In the past, Western Mass used the Walker system, in which the overall victory of all teams as well as the strength of the schedule and the balance sheet against other tournament teams were weighted using a three-tier system. This is generally successful, especially when compared to the counterpart method used in other parts of the state, where only parenthesis records are relevant.

The MaxPreps formula is not open to the public, although the organization provides some basic information about its method on its website (www.MaxPreps.com).

“The program systematically sorts all results of the season (results of the current season). It takes every result and compares it to what should have happened given the team’s ratings. It is known that if A had played C, A should have handled it fairly easily. If A lost this game or even came close with a narrow win, his rating is violated while C is helped. “

The big unknown about the MaxPreps formula is one of the most important points in the TMC proposal.

“Because it’s a private formula, it doesn’t give us a complete understanding of what to do with it,” said Joe Gamache, sports director at Franklin Tech. “The formula tried and tested by Walker has for the most part precisely cast the top teams over the years. Now we’re going to have to change and adjust to something we don’t know too much about. “

Part of this concern is found in the MaxPreps leaderboard, which claims that “a team’s leaderboard is more hurt by losing to a team that is below that leaderboard than a team that is ahead of them.” the vast majority of sports that could cause difficulties in planning independent matchups. For example, teams that challenge themselves at the state level during the regular season, such as Turners Falls Softball and Frontier Volleyball, may encounter problems. Schools in higher divisions may not be interested in the risk of playing division 5 teams. Instead, you opt for better rating points by simply playing teams from higher divisions regardless of wins or losses.

“Lower league teams and teams playing in weaker leagues will have difficulty finding matchups,” said Gamache.

Graves, who has regularly called up Division 1 opponents against his school’s softball team, agreed.

“Planning will almost certainly be a problem,” he offered. “It’s hard enough for us to plan for softball opponents. What will it be like to find teams now? Larger schools don’t want to play us. Do we have to travel? We’re already playing against teams nationwide. Do we have to look further?”

As part of its proposal, the TMC included a model of last spring’s softball tournament if it was a nationwide matter. Turners Falls would have been number 1 in division 5, Greenfield immediately behind number 2. The schools are divided into different departments according to the current format. The remaining 10 seeds were Hoosac Valley (No. 3), Narragansett (No. 4), Hopedale (No. 5), Frontier (No. 6), Mount Everett (No. 7), Millbury (No. 8)), Bristol County Agricultural (No. 9) and Athol (No. 10).

The tournament fields in each sport are expected to include the 32 best teams in the MaxPreps leaderboard. Teams with fewer than 500 records are eligible if they should finish in the top 32 because the softball model included Mohawk Trail as start number 17 and Pioneer Valley Regional as start number 18, although both teams ended with 9. 11 records. A supplement to the proposal, although some areas where ADs are still uncertain, is whether teams with .500 or better records will continue to be included in the fields if they are not in the top 32. The current suggestion states that they do, meaning that every team with a .500 record is still included, although there should be play-in games if additional teams form the bracket.

“MaxPreps, they have a proprietary ranking system and won’t publish it,” Graves said. “We won’t know how to be sown, and that’s not a good answer. I know we would be number 1 in softball, but how? I have no idea.”

Bevis said that a relatively unknown issue that he hopes to fix before implementing MaxPreps is a legitimate issue.

“The scary thing is that we want to have a clear idea of ​​how teams are ranked,” said Bevis, who also coaches the boys’ basketball team at Athol. “The potential is that there will be a lot of public questioning once rankings for different postseasons are released. The Walker was pretty much exactly who the teams in the final would be. In my opinion, the guys who were involved brought us a fair tournament. Nobody knows what’s going on in MaxPreps. That is the most troubling part. “

It is worrying that Kuchieski said schools could never know exactly how they were sown and ranked.

“The biggest question is not just the state tournament, but also how sowing with MaxPreps will work,” said Greenfield AD. “People guess what it’s about. I don’t think anyone knows. I think MaxPreps wants to keep it that way. Other states use MaxPreps, but that’s the biggest disadvantage of many AD heads. How does MaxPreps work? The Walker system works very good for us here. We like that. The transparency of Walker is right there. You see how it works in front of you, it’s self-explanatory. How can the whole state do MaxPreps? We’ll see. “

Bye, western fair.

The Western Mass. Tournaments in their current format go back to the 1970s. Think of the myriad of memorable moments in Franklin County in recent decades, title games between regional rivals, etc. that can be attributed to section tournaments.

If the TMC proposal is accepted by the MIAA, the school year 2020-21 would be the last set of section tournaments. MaxPrep’s ranking teams are expected to take over for these final Western Mass tournaments, giving schools a year to adjust before the nationwide tournaments begin in 2021-22.

“The biggest problem is that you lose this WMass rivalry thing,” Graves said. “We have developed a good rivalry with Lee, for example in football, which is geared towards volleyball and basketball.” The children are excited to play such teams. They say it will cause excitement across the state, but I don’t see our children excited to travel across the state to play teams they’ve never heard of. “

Franklin Tech, with most of its programs playing in the Tri-County League, does not expect to compete largely at the state level, Gamache said.

“Losing our section tournaments is really going to be a bummer,” said the AD. “For most of our sports, it’s really the high point. If a team is good enough to compete in a state tournament, they’ll love this opportunity. There are a few exceptions, Turner’s Falls softball, frontier volleyball, but the rest it’s nice of us to try to enter a Western Mass tournament and win a Western Mass tournament. “

Bevis repeated this feeling.

“It’s something special, especially for us in the Western Mass,” said Bevis. “Especially for us (at Athol) we haven’t had a Western Mass Champion since 2003. The last time we sent a team to the final was 2011, I think.” A western mass. Title would be huge for our school. State titles are not available in any sport. Losing the sectional tournament is huge. “

There were initial discussions in the schools of the Westmesse that a section tournament could be used again in any form. To do this, the regular season would have to be shortened and an accelerated Western Mass tournament might have to be played before the national brackets begin.

“We talked about it, but we always seem to find a catch,” said Kuchieski. “Every time we look at it, something appears to be a roadblock. I dont know. That will certainly be discussed, but I don’t know if it’s on the cards or not. “

What’s happening?

On Thursday, the MIAA will host an open day for the media with TMC representatives Jim O’Leary (St. John’s Prep), Johanna DiCarlo (Westborough), Shaun Hart (Burlington) and Sherry Bryant (MIAA Liaison) present the proposal for a state MIAA tournament. A question and answer session follows the short presentation. The presentation includes the latest proposal supported by the MIAA Board of Directors.

From there, a vote is likely in February or April. Despite opposition from some western and central schools, the vast majority of electoral bases are in the eastern part of the state. Aside from a late disruption to the process, most states believe that the nationwide format is anything but a matter of course.

Bevis hopes that ADs and coaches across the state will become clearer before votes are cast that will significantly change the fate of the sports landscape.

“In terms of delivering the message, they introduced us a few times at annual meetings,” said TMC’s Bevis. “The nationwide tournament has a lot of questions. Hopefully we’ll get answers to a lot of questions before we have to officially vote. It’s kind of sad that this happens. We know that changes are never easy, but we’ll see what happens , and adapt ourselves accordingly. “