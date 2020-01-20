Athol Daily News - MESA turns 30!

Published: 1/19/2020 4:35:44 PM

Modified: 01/19/2020 4:34:45 PM

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act (MESA). The MESA implementation of the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species of MassWildlife (NHESP) program preserves and protects the most endangered indigenous flora and fauna in Massachusetts and the habitats on which they depend. This emerges from a recently released press release from MassWildlife for the anniversary. There are currently more than 400 indigenous plants, vertebrates and invertebrates that are officially endangered, threatened or of particular importance.

Many rare species have benefited over the years from the protection afforded by MESA and the work of the NHESP, including the restoration and conservation of several notable species such as the Peregrine Falcon, Bald Eagle, and Red-bellied Northern Coot. However, much remains to be done given the loss of habitats, emerging diseases, invasive species, climate change and other threats. This work is more important today than ever.

The NHESP staff work diligently to save rare species and their habitats. Among other things, the NHESP endeavors to restore and actively manage habitats. Collection, management and analysis of nationwide biological data; Conducting regulatory reviews; and the development of educational programs, publications and conservation tools to connect residents with nature and to guide state and partnership conservation priorities.

The vast majority of the work of the NHESP is funded by grants, regulatory review fees and donations from supporting citizens. Donations to NHESP are accepted through a voluntary check-out on the state income tax form and direct donations throughout the year. NHESP donations go directly to the Endangered Wildlife Conservation Fund, which can only be used to manage NHESP programs. These donations are critical to ensure that committed NHESP staff can continue to perform important conservation work, including field research and surveys, regulatory review, habitat management, land conservation and education. Without this support, the NHESP cannot protect, manage and restore the most vulnerable animals and plants in the state, as well as the sensitive communities and habitats on which they depend. In addition to donations, citizens can report the location of a rare species or spring pool to keep the NHESP database up to date.

It is important to remember that wildlife does not exist in a vacuum and that habitat is the key to maintaining an ecosystem that satisfies the basic needs of all plants, animals, fish and insects. The most endangered animal, insect, and plant species are protected by both MESA and the U.S. federal government, which also maintain some species. It is easy to focus only on the beings that we like, but it is a system that when cared for benefits all beings.

Last week’s column, which is based on an article on carbon storage that will appear in MassWildlife Magazine, met with great interest. Hopefully anyone who claims to subscribe will follow through. The authors Brian Hawthorne and John Scanlon have put together a really successful article that enables everyone to better understand the topic. I used part of your article and couldn’t have communicated the information better than you. I urge everyone to read it if the problem occurs.

MassWildlife’s January press release also includes the annual warning not to feed wildlife. Every winter, the agency receives inquiries from the public as to whether wild animals should be fed or not. While people have good intentions, the additional feeding of wild animals usually does more harm than good. Most wild animals change their behavior seasonally to adapt to cold temperatures and scarce food supplies. Supplements can change this behavior and can have adverse and sometimes fatal effects. Wildlife in Massachusetts has adapted to the harsh winter weather, including deep snow, cold temperatures and high winds, for thousands of years.

Supplemental feeding stations gather wild animals at unnaturally high densities that can attract predators and increase the risk of death from wild predators or pets, spread diseases in wild animals or cause other health problems such as rumen acidosis in deer and aflatoxicosis in turkeys. Feeding sites can also lead to aggression and competition for feed, waste vital energy reserves and possibly lead to injuries or death, and reduce fat reserves as wildlife uses energy to be transported to and from the location. It can also cause wildlife to cross more often, resulting in increased vehicle collisions and negatively impacting vegetation and habitat in areas where the animals gather when fed.

By providing the wild animals with food in every season, they learn to rely on human food, which puts them at a disadvantage for survival and can lead to conflicts between humans and wild animals. Once the habitual behavior is identified, it can be very difficult or impossible to change.

The best way to help wildlife survive winter is to step back and allow the animal’s instincts to take control. This winter has been fairly mild so far and the wildlife is coping well without help. To help wildlife near your home, focus on improving wildlife habitat on or near your property by incorporating natural food and cover such as conifers and forest or bush area regeneration. It is also important that wildlife populations are balanced with what the habitat can support.

MassWildlife biologists also advise against feeding wild animals. While backyard bird feeding is generally acceptable during the winter months, we recommend using native plants and water to lure birds into your garden. Fallen bird feed can inadvertently attract many types of wildlife, including bears, turkeys, small mammals such as squirrels and mice, and predators such as foxes, fishermen, and coyotes that feed on small mammals and help bird predators. If you notice unwanted wild animals in your garden, bring your bird feeders with you immediately.

A mild January always seems to shorten winter. We’ll see if it continues.