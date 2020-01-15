Athol Daily News - Merzlikins posted 2nd shutout; Columbus beats Boston 3-0

Published: 01/14/2020 10:10:55 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Elvis Merzlikins posted their second shutout in a row, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Tuesday night for the fourth time in five games.

Former Springfield Falcon Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash scored goals for Columbus.

Merzlikins won for the sixth time in his last eight starts and averted all 34 shots he faced. His five wins since December 31 tie him to the NHL leadership with Andrei Vasilevskiy from Tampa Bay.

Boston goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak came into the game at 1:12 am after Tukka Rask was accidentally hit on the head by an elbow in the crease. Halak stopped 24 shots in relief when the Bruins lost their second straight and were banned for the first time this season.

Wennberg started the Blue Jackets offensive, Vladislav Gabrikov took a feed from a pass from Nathan Gerbe at 13:27 and hit Halak through the pads. The goal was the fourth goal of the season for Wennberg and his second goal in two games after a drought of 35 games.

The template was the fourth point in five games for Gerbe, who played for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League three weeks ago.

Stenlund gave the jackets a break with a power play goal at 5:46 of the third hit and shot a one-timer from Nick Foligno. Nash sealed the win at 13:05 with a shot from the left circle.

REMARKS

The Blue Jackets have given up two goals in the last three games. … Columbus coach John Tortorella is a victory of 200 in his career at Blue Jackets. … Boston Matt Grzelcyk was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

NEXT

Columbus: Hosts Carolina on Thursday.

Boston: Hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday.