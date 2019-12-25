Athol Daily News – Men's basketball: Mahar's defense grabs Southwick Rams by horns

Loading...

Published: 12/19/2019

Modified: 19/12/2019

ORANGE – A suffocating press and a balanced score brought the Mahar Regional School boys' basketball team in a 74-40 victory over Southwick in the Senators opening game at the Grzesik gymnasium -Bixby Thursday evening.

Even when the Rams broke the press, the defense of Mahar flew around to produce turnover in the independent contest. At the top of the Mahar area, Jake Tenney and Charlie Barnes combined for 11 interceptions.

"We had a lot of energy, especially to go out," said Barnes. "It showed. Jake Tenney was flying around. We also had Noaha (Chabot) flying."

Southwick flights and some turnovers relaunched Mahar's attack to open the game. Mahar never dragged on, taking a 7-0 lead behind the backing of a noisy student section.

A big third quarter helped the Senators (1-1) back off. But there was a brief interruption in intensity in the second trimester. The offensive slowed some after the hot start and the Senators were unable to put up the press.

"The second half was much better," said Mahar coach Chad Softic. "We had some success at first, but we got lazy with the rotations."

The lead reached double digits in the first quarter, but some open shooters for the Rams reduced their deficit to 26-22 just before half time.

"We thought we were thinking of the Boston Celtics in 1986," said Softic. "We have gotten a little ahead of ourselves. We were celebrating games and the basketball gods were watching and we weren't playing well. We thought we were pretty special there for a while. "

Matt Lyesiuk touched a 3 point just before the half-time signal to send the Senators to intermission with a seven point lead.

The Senators then dominated the Rams 23-6 in the third quarter. Chabot scored eight of his 15 points in the third frame. Chabot did a little work on the glass, adding nine rebounds to lead Mahar into the category.

"We came out hot, then stopped a bit," said Barnes. "We can't do that in games in the future. We went out in the press and came out with more energy like we did in the beginning. "

Lyesiuk started outside for the Senators with 11 points on three points. Barnes was also double-digit with 16 points with five assists and six rebounds.

"Almost everyone scored tonight," said Barnes. "It is good to see this come together. Everyone on the team is a threat this year. We are really well balanced. "

Lyesiuk did well to move the ball to his teammates with five assists.

Zack Notre had an efficient game around the basket, scoring 11 points out of 5 for 5 on the field.

"Once it started, we started to pull turnover from the press," said Softic. "The momentum was really postponed and that was about it."

Mahar led 52-28 at the end of the third quarter.

The bench also got a heavy playing time with several players scoring their first college points. Charlie Anderson, Aydan Sevigny, Gavin Sullivan and Eli Spencer scored in the fourth quarter for the Senators.

The strongest cheer of the night came on a breakaway from Southwick (0-1). Luke Melanson caught up in time to forcefully block the shot, Mahar retaining possession of the ball on denial.

Melanson followed with a short jumper on the attacking end.

The Senators will travel to Quaboag Regional on December 27 for their next game.

