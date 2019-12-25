Athol Daily News – Memory Tree shines brightly

Loading...

Thoughts are turning to loved ones during this holiday season, as we remember them with a bright light on the memory tree of the Athol Woman’s Club located in the town center. More lights have been added today to the names of the following:

Julia Green, Frank Green, Colleen (Ryan) Shaw, Jeanne Ryan, Keith Phinney, Weikko Merikanto, Helen Merikanto, Robert Lindsten, Barry Lindsten, Kathy Eriksenr, Robert Phinney, Lottie Gallant, George Fury, Judy Herbert, Bea Gallery, Maggie Masure , David Maroni, Jeff Swan, Donna Cook, Evelyn McCullough, Clayton McCullough, Pete Spooner, Paul Pop Pierson, Alice Pierson, Dora Upham, Harry Upham, Joan Spooner, Cliff Savoy, Margaret (Peg) Walkama, Pete Walkama, Bernice Bennett, Abram Bennett, Edwin Pichette, Helen Pichette, Brian Pichette, Jane Pichette, Elizabeth (Blackmer) Pichette, Emil Pichette, Norman (Buster) Pichette, Calvin R. Ballou, Calvin C. Ballou, Adelaide (Peg) Ballou, Dorothy Parker, Barbara Baccalaureate, Clarence Baccalaureate, Phillip Baccalaureate,

Lane Bachelder, Wayne Frost, Maude (Wright) Frost, Charles W. Bachelder, Rowena Brouillet, Richard Brouillet, Anthony Kaczmarczyk, Severina Kaczmarczyk, Anastasia Bosco, Joe Bosco, Pauline Bosco, Andrew Bosco, David Demarest, Phyllis Demarest, Charles Demarest, Philip Demarest, Thomas Keach, Brian Keach, Glennie Keach, Mary Blake, Joseph Blake, Dominick Bariloni, Joseph Bariloni, Antoinette Etter, Anthony Bosco, Lee Wald, Rose Wald, Midge Plante, Sarah Soucie, John Soucie, Milton and Emma Kennedy, Russell Kennedy, Helen Kennedy, Richard Kennedy, Dorothy Wallace, Scott Woodcock,

George Erickson, Jennie Erickson, Stanley Kanozak, Pear, Tim Erickson, Roberta “Bobbi” Erickson, Kit Kat, Bill Lively, Eunice and Oscar Lively, Mary and Leo Wright, Alice and Duncan Gentles, Earl Wright, Esther and Jake Mitchell, Evelyn and Frank Gorham, Grandmother and grandfather Gorham, Grandmother and grandfather Clancy, Aunty Boo, Frank Padziora, Busia, Jagia, Bob Manjourea Sr., Mollie Smith, Baby, Tiger, Patches, Princess, Blacky, Abby, Phebe, Shadow, Big Boy, Blizzard, Bob Duguay, Frank and Ethel Cosentino, Mary Chatfield, Irene Gates, Frank Cosentino Jr., Stefan & Rose Wawzyniecki, Bill and Mary Sowerbutts, Richard & Gerry Wallwork,

Ruthie MacEwen, Don McCurda, Mother Bear, Nancy Castello, Larry and Marion Sawin, Eure "Pooh" Chaisson, Aunt Jeanne and Uncle Andy, Polly Whipps, Cookie, Bob Britt, Sharron Buckman, Uncle Willy, Mary Jane Cameron, Joanne Breault, Vera LaFlamme, Polly LaFlamme, Dotty LaFlamme, Kevin Reed, Pauline, Cinny Hager, John & Jill Widelo, Gracie, Bill MacEwen, Ralph & Bessie Ward, Michael Arnold, Denis Songer, Sherry Fiske, Marguerite Tourtellotte, Cliff Batchelor, Eddie Zajac, Raymond H. Mellen, Ruby E. Mellen, S. Raymond Perrault, Virginia M. Perrault, Dr George Manjourea, Robert E. Rich, Carol E. Rich, Alan E. Rich, Terry Dufour, Robert Dufour, Clive H. Skevington, Roy G. Hounsell, Marjorie Hounsell, Roy E. Hounsell, Blanche Dufort, Ovila Dufort, Jean P. McNally, Marion Rogers McNally, Frederick McNally, Joanna Fisher, Thomas Harty, Everett Taylor,

Howard Moon, Dorothy Moon, Sharon Hood, Clive Skevington, John A. Lambert, Robert J. Mullarney, Jane A. McGuirk, Marion Sawin, Kenneth Stewart, Adelinda Softic, Adam Softic, Halina Doiron, Edith Tucker, Theodor Tucker, Bruce Robertson , Reno Brighenti, Natalie Brighenti, Antonio Brighenti, Maria Brighenti, Martha Winters, Rose McGuirk, Myrtle Tatro, George Tatro, Dora Benson, C. Reginald and Maxine McGuirk, Louise & Rose McGuirk, Patrick and Jane McGuirk, Charles McGuirk, David McGuirk , Mary McGuirk, John McGuirk, Alvin McGuirk, Arlan and Mary North, Earl North, Gordon North, Betty North, Leo Manewich, Maureen Manewich, Jennifer North, Megan Shinkle, Gail North, Henry Maga, Helen Maga, Carlton and Lottie Crawford, Marion Crawford, Mildred and Davin Solin, Robert Young, Heather North, Jane Cherichetti, Liesel Hart, Helen Marz, Donald "Pete" Peterson, George Manjourea, Emerson (Buster) Savoy, Domitilde Doucette, Vickie Muzzy Hillis, Auggie Muzzy, William J . Grey.

The funds raised – $ 1 per name – will light up the Common and will be used to support the civic projects of the Athol Woman’s Club throughout the year. The last day for the club to receive names is December 21. They should be sent to the Athol Woman’s Club, Post Office Box 194, Athol, MA 01331.