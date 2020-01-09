Athol Daily News - McCarthy gets shot in cowboys with another icon

Loading...

Published: 1/8/2020

Changed: 08.01.2020 19:59:36 h

FRISCO, Texas – It wasn’t long before Mike McCarthy mentioned that his Super Bowl title was at home with the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Green Bay coach then quickly added that he was ready to win his next championship with the cowboys, who have been 25 years old since their last trip to football’s largest stage.

McCarthy was introduced at a press conference as coach of the cowboys on Wednesday. A handful of players and dozens of Dallas employees watched the indoor stadium’s atrium, which serves as the club’s practice ground.

The 56-year-old moves from one legendary franchise to the next and takes over the team that Tom Landry has led for so long after training for the club known by Vince Lombardi.

“The commitment will be steadfast,” said McCarthy. “I won my first Super Bowl here in Northern Texas. I’m excited and excited to win the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys. “

Dallas missed the playoffs 8: 8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Jason Garrett, whose contract expires next week. After 9½ seasons, Garrett had the second longest tenure for a Dallas coach after Tom Landry (29 years in the club’s early years).

Green Bay made nine postseason trips under McCarthy in 13 years. This is the only other position the 56-year-old held as head coach. He was released for a second straight season in which the Packers lost in 2018.

McCarthy led the Packers to at least ten victories in eight of his first eleven seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.

Dallas hasn’t been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles that closed the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett’s nine full seasons.

McCarthy went 125-77-2 in the regular season with the Packers and 10-8 in the playoffs. The Cowboys have only won three playoffs since their last championship.

The eight-year playoff run for McCarthy and Rodgers was from 2009 to 2016 and included two wins in the division round over the Garrett-led cowboys.