Athol Daily News – Matt McCall Continues To Learn To Lead The UMass Inexperience

AMHERST – In a 74-53 victory over Maine last Friday, coach Matt McCall wrote a note for himself.

At first glance, the message goes against common notions about basketball. But for this UMass team, McCall learns that he may sometimes need to take unconventional routes to get the most out of his players.

"I wrote on my game card and I have to keep doing it, but when we get a 10-point lead, I have to burn a timeout," said McCall after the win. “When we have a certain momentum and a certain flow in the game, (we need) to calm them down and refocus them and refocus their attention on this possession. All of a sudden, you get the head at 10, then they score a quick layup, go down, the turnover, the quick layup and it's back to six. We must avoid this type of situation. "

The revelation came on the heels of a roller coaster of a first half for the Minutemen against the Black Bears. After the game's first media timeout, UMass ran a 20-3 streak and kept Maine scoreless on the field for nearly nine minutes to bring the lead to 18.

Still, the Minutemen seemed to be moving away from what was working in those nine minutes for the last five minutes of the half and the lead decreased to nine by intermission.

These lulls following major races have become commonplace for UMass in the past month. He squandered the lead in the second half against St. John’s and Yale by becoming too comfortable and losing focus for a fraction of a second. And that left a nine-point lead against South Carolina in the last 10 minutes of the first half after dominating the first 10 minutes of the game.

"I think it's a sign of youth," admitted McCall. "I just catch my breath, we play so fast at times and the ball flows up and down and we try to squeeze and get in the right one, I think there is a youth component where as head coach, I have to watch some dead time burn to install them and refocus in these situations. "

McCall and his players are reluctant to use the fact that most players are freshmen as an excuse for anything, and that is true even for these lulls. Although McCall admits that some of the problems can be attributed to young people, there are real problems that lead to bad play.

Last week it was a poor selection of shots and neglect with basketball after building the wide lead. In other cases, the Minutemen are sometimes too selfish or do not move the ball enough around the perimeter.

First-year point guard Sean East II said that all team members are aware of youth and inexperience, but that they are considering the non-conference portion of the calendar as a means to develop calluses for the future. He said he firmly believed that the Minutemen were continuously learning from these mistakes and applying them in games to make sure UMass ended the season stronger than it started. .

"We are freshmen, but we don't like to see it like that," said East. "We know we're going to have a lot of bruises, we're a young team. We're just trying to put it all together. With any luck, at the end of the year, all of that freshman stuff is out the window and we're going to shut up and end up strong. "

