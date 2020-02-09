Athol Daily News – Mass Audubon events at the Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary

Published on: 9-2-2020 4:42:10 PM

Preschool story hour series: animal tracks

12 and 13 February, 10 am to 11 am: if you are between 3 and 5 years old, take your favorite adult with you for a thematic hour of a story, an activity and a nature-led walk. Be prepared to go outside. Rate: $ 3 child, members; $ 4 child, non-members. Call 508-753-6087 for more information and to register.

Preschool Story & Nature Hour – Red in the winter

14 February, 10:30 am to 11:30 am: enjoy an hour of nature fun with your young person. We read a fascinating storybook, make a natural craft to take home and walk on one of the beautiful paths of the sanctuary with main trainer Chris Eaton. Participants are invited to play for an additional half hour free of charge in the classroom or on the playground. For children from 2.5 to 5 years. Rate: adults free; $ 3, child members, $ 4 non-members of the child. Call 978-464-2712 for more information and to register.

Homeschool – Rocks and minerals

14, 13 to 15 hours: learn what stones and minerals are made of and how they are formed. We will look at different types of rocks from the instructor’s own extensive collection and then look for some of our on the paths of the sanctuary. Recommended for children 5 years and older. Chris Eaton is the leader trainer. Rate: adults free, $ 10 child members, $ 14 child non-members For more information and to register, call 978-464-2712.

The nature of my back yard

February 15, 11 am to 12 pm and 1 pm: Are you ready to meet some wild creatures living in our own backyard? This one-hour Creature Teachers program introduces you to some common animals with which we share space. You can meet a fisherman, skunk, turtle, fox or even a flying squirrel. This presentation shows live animals and examines the lives of these fascinating creatures. For 2.5 years and older. Rate: $ 6 adult members, $ 8 adult non-members, $ 4 child members, $ 6 child non-members. Call 508-753-6087 for more information and to register.