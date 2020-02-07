Athol Daily News – Main street building for wrecking ball

Submitted: 2/2/2020 10:05:22 PM

Modified: 2/6/2020 10:05:12 PM

ATHOL – Town Manager Shaun Suhoski said this week that Athol has received a state grant that will cover much of the costs for demolishing a building in 1128 Main St.. The money – $ 24,500 – comes from the Strategic Demolition Fund, which is under the supervision of Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

National Grid has also given the city a $ 2500 grant for the demolition.

The two grants combined, totaling $ 27,000, cover half of the estimated cost of $ 54,000 for the project, including cleaning up the site after the demolition. Both grants were awarded after a competitive application process.

A contract for almost $ 32,000, plus just over $ 3,000 per day, has been awarded to S&R Corporation of Lowell to complete the demolition, evacuation of the site and sorting of the package.

Suhoski said the remaining funds will come from the city. The seeds for a special city account were generated a few years ago by a government subsidy for a rehabilitation project that focused on four or five city holdings and was completed a few years ago.

“Those funds,” Suhoski said, “when the recipient auctioned and sold them and repaid the reconstruction costs and the mortgages, and all that, the property went back to the private sector. The proceeds from the grant – any remaining proceeds – came back to the city. So we went to the municipal meeting and created a special income account for demolition, evacuation of the site and associated activities to clean up the slum and curse. So we have funds that we work with. ”

The city became the owner of the property from 1128 Main St. via the tax title process.

“It’s over rehabilitation,” he said. “There was a fire inside. There is a hole right through the floor from the living room to the basement below. The roof protrudes. It is located on a much too small surface to allow for some form of redevelopment. It would not be economically feasible. ”

However, Suhoski said there are plans to devote the site to improving the neighborhood and the community as a whole.

“There is a pretty steep slope behind the building,” he explained. “It goes down into the Millers River valley. We are going to assess it and create a picturesque view. I don’t want to replay it, but it will be a small pocket park that pedestrians can access from the sidewalk. Maybe there will be a bench. We will clean it up and free the city from that plague. It will be a better gateway to the center. Again, the river valley is below and you will have seasonal views of it, which I think will be fun. ”

The contract with S&R requires the work to start within 90 days. Suhoski said the demolition process will result in temporary traffic disruptions that, he assured, will be published prior to work.