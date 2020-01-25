Athol Daily News - Mahar responds to online videos of student fistfights

ORANGE – In a video, a Mahar student is thrown on the tiled floor. It crumples into a ball. He covers his face with his arms and is helpless when he is repeatedly hit.

The Instagram page “r.cm.fights_official” showed more than 30 videos of real fights. With more than 200 supporters, fist fights between pupils of the Ralph C. Mahar Regional School, many of them on school premises, and others, were shown on the side, fights outside the school and at other high schools such as Athol or Gardner.

This page has been classified as “private” by the unknown owner. It is therefore unclear whether videos are currently available.

“That disgusted me,” said MaryAnne Prescott of Orange, Mahar’s senior, who viewed the site in November after learning about it from a friend.

In the videos, Prescott saw how her own classmates fought or crowded as a spectator to fight or film with their cell phones. She also recognized former classmates, and in another the teachers and the main attempt to break up a fight between two girls who keep beating.

Even more disturbing, Prescott says, are the numerous comments, likes and views of the individual videos and the hundreds of page followers. Captions like “Who do you think won?” Promoted a culture of violence, she said.

“I knew there was fighting in high school,” she said, “but there were subtitles that tried to get people talking and discussing and promoting violence.”

Prescott’s article “Instagram Account Humiliates Mahar School Culture” appeared on the school’s media broadcast “The Red & Blue Review” on Wednesday, prompting students and possibly the site’s anonymous administrator to respond. Within an hour of the story’s publication, Prescott visited the site to determine that the videos had been deleted and the comments had been “washed away”.

Now the settings of the page have blocked all external viewers.

Mahar Principal Scott Hemlin said in a phone interview on Friday that he and Chad Softic, head of school resources, were made aware of the videos a few weeks ago and tried to wipe them out. Unfortunately, Instagram could not comply with the request.

“We wanted it to be removed,” said Hemlin. “It promotes violence.”

Hemlin said that although he and Softic had some suspects, he doesn’t know which student, if it is actually a student, is managing the site. Other than that, the videos themselves could violate school policies. The Mahar handbook prohibits placing videos online that cause a “disorder” at school, he said.

Hemlin said he met other employees today and she is planning a “social media awareness night” for parents. He said virus-fighting videos and online viral challenges such as a light socket challenge have dangerous ramifications and leave a permanent digital “footprint” that could make it difficult for students to find a job or apartment in the future.

It would be a “positive result,” said Hemlin, if the videos simply stayed offline and the anonymous owner found out about his actions.

But what is frustrating is that the videos give a “wrong impression”, said Hemlin, who has been with Mahar since 2007 and has played the lead role for six years.

“It’s just frustrating that this isn’t an accurate representation of this school,” he said.

Hemlin said the site is also misleading, as not all of the videos are from Mahar and some are several years old. He said he had spoken to educators at other schools and believed that Mahar was actually “significantly less” fighting than other schools.

“We are like every high school in America,” he said. “There are fights, but we can count ourselves lucky not to have as many as elsewhere.”

Fighting in Mahar is one of the reasons why the school has closed except for one bathroom in high school and middle school. Hemlin realized that fighting wasn’t the only reason. Issues such as vaping and the viral slapboxing phenomenon, in which the students take turns beating each other until one gives up, also provided information about his decision, but the bathrooms were closed a few weeks ago.

“We considered what steps we could take immediately,” said Hemlin. “Security is the most important thing.”

According to Prescott, the majority of the fights she saw on r.cm.fights_official took place in the boys’ bathrooms. She said that the school introduced other rules, such as that only three people are allowed in a bathroom at a time, and that teachers are often outside the bathroom.

“It’s never been the same in Mahar in the past few years,” said Prescott, who has been at school for six years. “The atmosphere has collapsed, great time. … I’ll get out of lunch and go to the bathroom, but have to stand in line. ”

Prescott said she agreed with Hemlin that fighting doesn’t seem to be a particular problem for Mahar and that “you never really see it”. On the other hand, Prescott said she realized that “there is much more than I thought”. when she saw the bathroom videos.

In any case, the site’s videos and comments poorly reflect Mahar’s culture, Prescott said.

“The culture has really deteriorated since the last senior class,” said Prescott. “It is not the fault of the teachers, it is the fault of the students and it is up to us to take our school back.”

“It’s not just fights,” she added. “It’s just as easy as school spirit in soccer and basketball games.”

Headmaster Hemlin said he believes educators are “slowly” starting to get the right messages across social media. However, more work needs to be done to ensure that students do not post anything online that could damage their reputation or encourage violence or danger.

He said that there are a large number of students in Mahar like Prescott who want to do the right thing, and that pieces like Prescott’s article can have an impact on change.

“It’s the school of the students. The school is theirs,” said Hemlin, “we’re here to help and support them.”

The superintendent and the chairman of the school committee did not respond to an email asking for comment at the time of printing.