Athol Daily News – Mahar is never far from Woodward

Even when he worked at a Power Five conference football school, Scott Woodward never forgot his hometown of Orange.

During his first season as a quarterback coach and offensive assistant at the University of Pittsburgh, Mahar regional graduate found time to tune into his former high school playoffs at the radio.

Woodward listened carefully to his father, coach Jim Woodward, and the Senators played their first playoff game since 2011. Mahar fell against Ware in Ware in Western Mass. Division 8 in the semi-finals.

"We talk about it all the time," said Scott Woodward. "I would love to have the latter back." Proud of them. They had a great season with only 22 guys on the team. "

While appreciating the success of his former team, Woodward enjoyed success in his new environment with the Panthers.

Pittsburgh won its first bowl game since 2013, with a 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.

"The guys have had a taste of what it can be," said Woodward. "I hope we can go back and find a better bowl next year. Maybe an ACC championship. We'll see what happens."

Woodward watched from quarterback quarterback Kenny Pickett who threw a 25-yard touchdown to Taysir Mack with 47 seconds left to give Pittsburgh the final victory.

Pickett went 27-for-39 for 361 yards and three touchdowns in the MVP performance under Woodward's tutelage as a quarterback coach.

"Kenny played well," said Woodward. "Finally, bring everything together at the end. It is everything you want in a quarterback. Hard kid who puts his body into play even if as a trainer, you want him to slip sometimes. "

The Panthers (8-5) won a huge 35-34 victory over the University of Central Florida at Heinz Field on September 21.

At the time, the UCF ranked No. 15 at the national level and had not lost in the regular season since 2016.

"It was the longest winning streak in the country," said Woodward. “We knew it would be a difficult task. We had a good game plan. We punched them in the mouth a bit and they didn't really know what was going on. They came back but we managed to get the ball into Kenny's hands in the last race. "

The Panthers used the "Pitt Special" to level the game with about a minute before the extra point gave them the advantage.

The game reflected what the Philadelphia Eagles did against the Patriots in the Super Bowl LII when quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown.

"We played this game for a few weeks before them," said Woodward. "I just didn't have the ability to use it. It appeared at the end of the game and we were able to use it. We decided to make it work and it worked."

In 12 games, Pickett had a quarterback odds of 122.42 with 3,098 yards and a completion rate of 61%.

Pickett had 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his junior season.

Then there is the moment when Woodward met an NFL legend.

While walking down the halls before a home game, Woodward encountered a former Panthers pet in the Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

"I was leaving the coaches' locker room to head to the box for the game," said Woodward. "He was walking down the hall. The tight-end coach asked me if I wanted to meet him. "

The greeting was quick as the Panthers game started. After a quick exchange of jokes with Marino, Woodward set to work.

"I had to get on the stand," said Woodward. "It was great."

Woodward started quarterback for three seasons at Mahar Regional, leading the Senators to consecutive Super Bowl Division 3 titles. He was selected three times in the All-Western Mass category.

Woodward was a four-year postman for the Minutemen from 2005 to 2008. He was the acting quarterback of all-time school leader Liam Coen, who was at the end of Super Bowl. last year as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Rams.

After graduating from UMass in 2009, Woodward was an assistant coach at Westfield State from 2010-13 and Fairleigh Dickinson from 2013-15. He has been with the Minutemen since 2015 before joining Mark Whipple on Pat Narduzzi's staff for Pitt.

