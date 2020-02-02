Athol Daily News – Loggers are aiming for $ 30K due to disruptions of the protesters

GREENFIELD – Local lumberjacks who signed a contract last year to harvest trees in Wendell State Forest are requesting nearly $ 30,000 in compensation for lost working hours due to disruptions by protesters.

The State Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has contracted the family business John H. Conkey and Sons, a company based in Belchertown, to log in to an approximately 80-hectare old oak house with the job last summer and fall.

That project – before, during and after the actual logging – was loudly protested by a group that called themselves the Wendell State Forest Alliance. The protesters claim that the project had a negative impact on the species and recreational value of the forest, was counterproductive in the fight against climate change and in violation of state laws such as the Global Warming Solutions Act.

During the project, the demonstrators tried to prevent physical logging by blocking loggers, their vehicles and equipment, and even chaining themselves to trees – actions that led to more than 30 arrests.

“The intimidation we have suffered and the delays we have experienced so far have increased our performance costs and reduced the overall profitability of this contract,” says a letter to DCR from Kenneth Conkey of John H. Conkey and Sons.

That letter is contained in court documents attached to a statement dated January 17 by DCR director of Forest Stewardship Peter Church confirming the legality of the project. The Wendell State Forest Alliance is currently suing DCR in Franklin County Superior Court for the project.

In total John H. asks Conkey and Sons for a fee of $ 29,995.93.

With the letter a document with more than 20 working hours was lost for the logging truck of the company; almost 19 working hours lost for a Komatsu harvester; almost 21 working hours lost for a John Deere 1110D Forwarder; and 15 lost working hours for hired tractor trailers.

Conkey writes that neither he nor the DCR could have anticipated the level of disruption caused by demonstrators.

“I understand that DCR has held many information meetings / hearings about the forest management plan for the Wendell State Forest with residents of the area,” he writes.

Conkey points to the great care that his company has taken during the project to follow the correct logging standards and points to the long and respectful relationship that the small family business has had with the DCR, including previous projects in state forests and around the Quabbin reservoir.

Judge Mark Mason listened to arguments about the state’s motion to reject the lawsuit on January 7, allowing both parties to plead their case. He decided to take the time to consider the “complex” case and said he would decide on the motion within 60 to 90 days.

Meanwhile, members of the Wendell State Forest Alliance who were arrested last summer will be heard on Tuesday in the Orange District Court for a hearing. There were 32 arrests on 17 demonstrators during the logging, with accusations such as forbidden territory and disorderly conduct.

They continue to claim that their actions were necessary in the light of the “climate situation” and claim that forests must remain largely uncut to allow trees to capture carbon.

“Thousands of trees were felled and removed from the Wendell State Forest in August and September 2019,” said John Cohen, from Northampton, one of the defendants who would appear in court Tuesday.

“The climate emergency requires trees to mature as carbon storage sites and sequesterers instead of being cut down for private industrial benefit,” he said.

It is consistent with DCR’s policy not to comment on ongoing disputes or related matters, and it is unclear how the agency intends to respond to the request for reimbursement.

A DCR spokesperson said Friday that they are planning to respond to the Greenfield Recorder, but were unable to return to the press.

A call to John H. Conkey and Sons was not sent back by the press.

Reach David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

.