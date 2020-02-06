Athol Daily News – Logbook of orange police: January 31

Published: 2/5/2020 9:40:35 PM

Friday January 31

12:03 hrs – Assistance Athol PD with multi-person vehicle stopping at Cumberland Farms, Brookside Road.

3.55 pm – Party advises that there is an injection needle in the ATM line, New Athol Road. Officer responded and removed the danger.

8.58 am – Administration, South Main Street. Luis Ernesto Hernandez, 34, was arrested by order.

9:51 am – Party declares that she is being called to warn her that she has criminal prosecution on her SSN and they are going to suspend the same, East River Street. Upon arrival, there was talk with the reporting party and it turned out to be a scam. No information was provided and the reporting party was informed that the incident would be registered. Advised to contact PD if she receives further calls. Party called back at 4.14 pm stating that she was called again.

10:21 am – Athol Middle School asks officer to search for the subject and has her call the school as soon as possible, East River Street. She does not answer her phone and her daughter tells her to be home. Officer responded and there was no answer at the door.

6.39 pm – Party advises a group of people to light fireworks in the field, East Main Street. Upon arrival no one observed in the area and everything was quiet.

8:06 PM – Call from Sirius who reported that one of their Subaru customers was involved in a head-on collision, East Mains Street and Brookside Road. Four people, including two children, were transported to the Athol Hospital by AFD and Woods Ambulance.

8:54 p.m. – Party advises seeing people on her site, Holtshire Road. She doesn’t know who they are or how many there are. She can only see a cell phone. She yelled at them to leave, but they didn’t. Talked to the reporting party and subjects were gone on arrival. Checked the area and there was no one on foot.