Athol Daily News – Logbook of orange police: 3 February

Published: 2/7/2020 9:35:37 PM

Modified: 2/7/2020 9:35:24 PM

Monday, February 3

8:04 am – Party requesting a phone call regarding continued harassment by neighbor, West River Street. The party reporting that subject called her phone at 1:00 am and when the party answered the subject hung up. Wanted it on record.

8:20 am – Caller reports that she was called on her answering machine by a man who said that her social services would be suspended unless she called him back, Mechanic Street. Advised that it was a scam. Caller wanted to record it.

11:33 am – Party at the station looking for an officer, East River Street. In a conversation with the reporting party, she stated that a credit line had been collected in her name from an address in Philadelphia. The account has since been closed and no costs have been charged. She further stated that her credit had not been compromised, but she wanted the police to be aware and to record the incident.

12:46 pm – Traffic stop for expired registration and no inspection sticker, South Main Street. Vehicle could be renewed along the road. Quote issued to vehicle owner.

1:40 pm – Caller reports that a silver minibus with N.H. plates goes door to door to sell cleaning services, Dana Road. Caller is not sure if they are legitimate or casing houses. The vehicle was located and the parties were advised to go to the town hall and get a permit to apply for the area.

1:58 pm – Party advises that she has a male person in custody for shoplifting and requests police, East Main Street. The male party to be called for shoplifting.

5.05 p.m. – Party at the station threatening daughter in the bus, East River Street.

5.30 pm – Party advises that they are behind a vehicle that is all over the road, Daniel Shays Highway. Located vehicle in the home, spoke with the driver who was informed of the complaint.

5:48 pm – Motor vehicle accident, Daniel Shays Highway. One person transported to Athol Hospital.

8:55 pm – Traffic stop for driving without headlights, Daniel Shays Highway. After further investigation, K9 called Orka to sniff drugs. Verbal warning for headlights and without a driver’s license.

9:52 PM – Party calling on a friend who wants to go home and her husband has locked her out, East River Street. Also received a phone call from a male party advising that the female party called him and threatened to go to the house and kick the door down. Call back, options discussed.

10:12 am – Two 911 calls received, Lake Mattawa Road. Men’s party said people in the kitchen were yelling at him. He advises that he wait to leave, but wants to live in peace until that happens. No weapons, no hands or fists involved. Verbal nature. Mediated situation and peace restored.