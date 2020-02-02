Athol Daily News – Logbook of Athol Police: January 29

Published: 2/2/2020 4:48:47 PM

Wednesday January 29

4:58 am – stop for motor vehicles, Petersham Road. A quote has been issued for speeding.

7:53 am – 911 caller asking for an ambulance for himself, Shore Drive. Party stated that he was 54 years old and had an attack and fell out of bed and has a cut in his eye.

8:32 am – 911 caller asking for an ambulance for her 89-year-old father who fell at night and now has difficulty walking and is very confused, South Athol Road.

12:33 pm – Caller asking officers because there is a malfunction between him and a family member, South Athol Road. Oral dispute, both parties advised to stay away from each other and from legal options.

4.23 pm – Parties in the lobby to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred this week, Union Street.

6:53 pm – Caller would like a welfare check of her daughter and granddaughter, Sanders Street. They have been struggling lately and will not talk to her. Would like officers to make sure everything is fine. Talked to the daughter and granddaughter in their home. No problems; they advised that they were doing well. Recalling the reporting party and being informed thereof.