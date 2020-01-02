Athol Daily News – Local talents take center stage for the 24th annual Starry Starry Night

Loading...

ORANGE – Just as the parade of people carrying stars, blowing up kazoos and yelling, "Happy New Year" to spectators reached Memorial Park, heavy snow began to fall.

But instead of finding shelter, small crowds gathered and looked up, as fireworks of red, green and gold exploded, illuminating the falling crystals.

The 24th annual starry New Year's Eve celebration took place on Tuesday, with shows, ice sculptures, a bonfire, parade and fireworks.

"I've heard about it for years, and I knew I had to see it for myself," said Brian Young, who grew up in Athol, but came down from Brattleboro, Vermont, to live at night. starry.

Zeke Winter, also from Brattleboro, Vermont, said he enjoys the variety of things to do and see at Starry Starry Night.

"It was really fun," said Winter. "We got to see Trevor the Games Man and an illusion magician. The best was Danny (Forlano, the comedian who performed at the town hall). "

Along with the town hall, several Orange churches opened their doors for shows, with people bouncing between different places throughout the night.

At the Central Congregational Church in Orange, the Athol-based father-son trio The Glovers cheered crowds for songs like "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac and "Just the Way You Are" by Billy Joel .

"Billy Joel is like my favorite, so it was so cool," said Bill Curtis, of Athol, who added that Starry Starry Night is a great opportunity to see local talent and enjoy the celebrations traditional “first night” without having to travel.

"You know, you can go to Worcester or Northampton, but there are people here with a lot of talent," he said. "There are places to go here."

Stage on Main, 17 South Main St., a volunteer-run arts center, opened this year and was a new performance space for Starry Starry Night, welcoming the rapper from Athol Izzy Raw.

"It’s very different," said Candi Fetzer of Orange, noting that Izzy Raw's hip-hop brand may not be what some people are 39 would wait during a Starry Starry Night performance.

At around 10 p.m., the traditional celebrity parade also made its way from City Hall to Memorial Park, led by professional stilt walker Trevor the Games Man, who barely breathed between the two 'Happy New Year ".

Other parade participants wore large, cut silver stars or blew up kazoos in memory of the late Kenneth Reynolds, who was the coordinator of the Starry Starry Night parade in 2016 and 2017.

"I wouldn't miss that. It's great," said Trevor the Games Man, a Seuss striped top hat perched atop his head.

At Memorial Park, three expected ice sculptures, sculpted by Mark Bosworth, Mike Legassey and Susan O’Sullivan.

Children took turns jumping on the carved bench on the ice, or taking pictures with the owl, its sparkling ice with the multicolored reflections of the Christmas lights in Memorial Park. People gathered around the sculptures and along the Millers River for the fireworks above the fire station.

Starry Starry Night is organized by the Orange Revitalization Partnership and hosted by volunteers and sponsors. According to this year's organizer, Crystal Parent, additional help is needed to organize the event in the future.

The 2020 event will be the 25th annual edition, and the organizing committee is looking for more volunteers, both for the planning of the event and for the night of the event itself . To get involved as a Starry Starry Night volunteer, contact Crystal Parent at [email protected]

