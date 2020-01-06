Athol Daily News - Local talents are the focus of the 24th annual Starry Night

Loading...

ORANGE – Just when the parade of people wearing stars, burning and roaring kazoos, “Happy New Year” arrived in Memorial Park for the spectators, it started to snow.

But instead of finding shelter, small crowds huddled and looked up as fireworks of red, green, and gold exploded, illuminating the falling crystals.

On Tuesday the 24th New Year’s Eve celebrations took place with live entertainment, ice sculptures, campfires, parade and fireworks.

“I’ve heard of it for years and I knew I had to see it myself,” said Brian Young, who grew up in Athol but came down from Brattleboro, Vt. To experience Starry Starry Night.

Zeke Winter, also from Brattleboro, Vt., Said he appreciated the variety of things to do and see in the Starry Starry Night.

“It was really fun,” said Winter. “We have to see Trevor the Games Man and an illusionist. The best was Danny (Forlano, the comedian who performed in the town hall). ”

Together with the town hall, several Orange churches opened their doors for performances, with people bouncing between the various venues all night.

In the Central Congregational Church of Orange, the Athol-based father-son trio The Glovers clapped to songs like Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and Billy Joel’s “Just the Way You Are”.

“Billy Joel is like my favorite, so it was so cool,” said Athol’s Bill Curtis. He added that the Starry Night is a great opportunity to see local talent and enjoy traditional first night celebrations without having to travel.

“You know, you can go to Worcester or Northampton, but there are people with a lot of talent here,” he continued. “There are places to go here.”

Stage on Main, 17 South Main St., a voluntary arts center, opened this year and was a new venue for Starry Starry Night, where Athol rapper Izzy Raw performed.

“It’s very different,” Orange’s Candi Fetzer said, noting that Izzy Raw’s hip-hop brand may not be what some of them expect to see at Starry Starry Night.

At around 10 p.m., the traditional parade of stars from the town hall to the Memorial Park also took place, led by the professional stilt walker Trevor the Games Man, who hardly breathed in between the repeated outburst of “Happy New Year”.

Other parade participants wore large cut-out silver stars or blew Kazoos in memory of the late Kenneth Reynolds, who was the Starry Starry Night Parade coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

“I wouldn’t miss that. It’s great,” said Trevor the Games Man, a Seuss-like striped cylinder on his head.

Three ice sculptures, carved by Mark Bosworth, Mike Legassey and Susan O’Sullivan, were waiting in Memorial Park.

The children alternately hopped on the ice-formed bench or took photos with the owl, the ice of which shimmered with the colorful reflections of the Christmas lights in Memorial Park. People gathered around the sculptures and along the Millers River to do fireworks over the fire station.

Starry Starry Night is organized by the Orange Revitalization Partnership and supported by volunteers and sponsors. According to this year’s organizer Crystal Parent, further help is needed to hold the event in the future.

The 2020 event is taking place for the 25th time, and the organizing committee is looking for more volunteers, both for planning the event and for the night of the event. Contact Crystal Parent at orp.starrystarrynight@gmail.com to volunteer with Starry Starry Night.

