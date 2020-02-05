Athol Daily News – Literacy project had the highest grad percentage in 2019

GREENFIELD – The literacy project had the highest number of high school graduates last year from an adult education program in Massachusetts, according to the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Judith Roberts, executive director of the Literacy Project, not only said she was so happy that the Literacy Project received the highest awards for 2018 to 2019, but she is proud of her staff and all students. She said the numbers were compiled from all five locations in the Franklin and Hampshire provinces: Greenfield, Orange, Northampton, Amherst and Ware.

The Literacy Project, headquartered at Bank Row in Greenfield, is one of the 85 programs in the state that offers adults the opportunity to pass their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test). Adult basic education programs offer a second, third and sometimes fourth chance for adults who have not graduated, Roberts said.

Last year, 215 adults took part in the lessons at the five locations of the Literacy project together and 43 students obtained their equivalence diploma. Others are still working on it.

“We won’t have the figures for this year until it ends,” she said. “But we couldn’t be happier.”

Roberts said the teachers at The Literacy Project are “very conscientious” about a curriculum that describes careful research, reading, writing, mathematics, sciences, and social studies. She said that getting a HiSET is not the “easy way out,” as some might imagine.

“I always say it’s better to stay in school and get your diploma, but that’s not always possible,” she said.

Roberts said that many immigrants and refugees never get the chance to get education in their country, sometimes because of war or civil unrest, sometimes because women in some countries don’t get education; and American citizens sometimes do not end because of domestic violence, unstable housing or other reasons that get in the way.

Every student works on a laptop to get the digital literacy skills needed for jobs and higher education, she said, and learns about resume writing, job interviews and where to find jobs. The HiSET is managed by Greenfield Community College and Holyoke Community College, as well as other community colleges throughout the state.

Graduates go on to community colleges, job training programs and better jobs.

“We are so proud of the courageous, hard-working adults who come to our program to make a better life for themselves and their families,” she said. “And we are so proud of our dedicated and diligent teachers who make the difference in the lives of our students every day. They do a lot of development and in-service training, just like our voluntary teachers. ”

Roberts said there is one teacher and one volunteer teacher in each classroom. Each teacher deals with each subject and teachers then work one-on-one with students who are struggling.

“It’s very challenging for students at all levels, whether they are studying grade one to seven or eight to 12,” Roberts said. “The classes are capped at 15, but there are perhaps only five in a class. There are usually 10 to 12 in each class.

“Our teachers are incredibly committed,” Roberts continued. “And our students, well, it takes a lot to come back and go through our doors. It’s a challenge, but they do it. ”

Roberts said that once students start at The Literacy Project, they work hard and are highly motivated.

The Literacy Project offers continuous registration, so that everyone can participate at any time of the year. Roberts said that some people need three months to complete and others three years, depending on what is going on in their lives and their other obligations.

“We meet them where they are,” she said.

Roberts said the Literacy Project is not the largest program in the state, and it is the first time it has reached number 1 for high school graduates of equality.

“It’s just great to be recognized for this,” she said.

For more information or a link to the state report go to: doe.mass.edu.

