Athol Daily News - Leyden's Rebecca Rodgers wins the gold medal of the USA Curling Junior Nationals

Rebecca Rodgers is a national champion for the first time in her curling career.

The 19-year-old Leyden resident and her teammates overtook the competition at the USA Curling Junior National Championships and won gold in the tournament that crowns the country’s best U21 team in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Saturday.

“I worked through the juniors to finally get gold. I’ve worked for so long,” said Rodgers. “To be able to achieve this is surreal.”

After two consecutive bronze medals in 2018 and 2019, Rodgers and Team Strouse (Delaney Strouse, Sydney Mullaney and Susan Dudt) won a wild match against Team Farrell (9: 8) and took gold.

It was a fight between the USA Curling’s two junior high performance teams, and the showdown didn’t disappoint. Rodgers and their teammates were 4: 1 behind after four rounds, late 8: 7 and watched Team Farrell steal a point to force another end. At the eleventh end, Strouse retreated into the four-foot circle, and Rodgers helped bring her side to gold.

“It was definitely a roller coaster,” Rodgers recalled from the final. “(The four-foot) is a kind of the expected shot for the skip to win the game. It was a very high pressure shot. She did it, and as a sweeper, I wanted to do everything I could to get the stone there. I’ve swept this shot hundreds of times, so it’s just about staying focused and doing it. “

The shot sealed the quartet title when Team Strouse ended the tournament 7-2.

“It was a crazy, incredible feeling,” said Rodgers about the title. “When you reach the additional end of the final in a championship game, your heart starts to pound a little. It was definitely a different experience than I am used to. I only played in another championship game on the U18 level, but never on the U21 level. “

The week-long tournament gave Rodgers & Co. a good start in the round robin game. The squad took the lead 2-0 on the first day, but lost twice later in the week and prevailed 3-2. They recovered and won their last two games to qualify as number 2 for one of the three playoff places. Team Jones won 6-3 in the semi-finals for the first time and prepared the title match with Team Farrell.

“I think we had a very good week,” said Rodgers. “We definitely chose a good time for the climax. Reaching nationals is always the goal. Overall, we played better than before, I think, which is certainly helpful. “

While the gold medal was exciting in extra time, the sport of curling is rooted in good sportiness, so the celebration only had to wait a few moments.

“After that, you always shake your opponent’s hand. It is a difficult thing because you are so overjoyed, but you know that the other team has just lost a difficult game, ”said Rodgers. “It is bittersweet to do that, but after that we have to celebrate. There was a big group hug, some tears were involved. Tears of joy in any case.”

With the win, Team Strouse secured a discretionary selection for the USA Curling Women’s National Championship, which will take place in Spokane, Washington, February 8-16. It is the third year in a row that Rodgers as she will take part in the tournament finished sixth last year and fifth in 2018.

“It’s nice that our season doesn’t end in January,” she said of the tournament next month. “We know some of the competitors there. I think our skills and abilities definitely match and we can do well there.”

After Rodgers started curling after the 2010 Winter Olympics, it was quite a journey to her first junior national championship. While goals and expectations only increase from here, winning the tournament is undoubtedly confirmation of an aspiring star in the sport she loves.

“I’m looking forward to the future even more,” said Rodgers. “I still have a year in the juniors when there is so much more to do and so much more to do. But it is comforting when you have this feeling, because that is what I love and what I am passionate about. “