Athol Daily News - Leydens Rebecca Rodgers ready for Junior Curling Nationals

Loading...

Rebecca Rodgers will focus entirely on gold next Monday.

The 19-year-old Leyden resident had a hard winter on the curling front, and this schedule peaked this week when Rodgers and her teammate trio tried to win gold at the USA Curling Junior National Championships. The tournament, which crowns the country’s best U21 selection, begins in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, with opening ceremonies on Sunday evening. Rodgers and their teammates play their first match on Monday at 1:00 p.m.

The eight-team field will compete all week, and the final is scheduled for next Saturday.

“This is our big event for the season. It all leads to that, ”said Rodgers, a Pioneer Valley Regional School graduate who is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She will fight for the Junior Nationals in her home curling club, although the conditions for the arches will certainly be different when national ice makers come to town for the big event.

Rodgers is no stranger to success in this particular tournament. She has won the bronze medal in each of the past two years and will start for the sixth time in a row at the Junior Nationals on Monday. Stakes increased, however, when Rodgers was selected for the USA Curling High Performance Program last fall. She is one of only two U-21 HP teams at a national level and knows that the prestige that comes with that day makes her and her teammates look at Nationals.

“I don’t really understand the feeling,” Oh my god, I’m so nervous now. “I’m pretty used to it,” Rodgers began. “But there is this newly discovered pressure to be a high-performance team. There is performance pressure and performance. Expectations are rising. It is a challenge that I am very happy to accept. Everyone wants to beat you.”

With two bronze medals in a row in their trophy case, Rodgers and teammates Delaney Strouse (Midland, Michigan), Sydney Mullaney (Concord, Massachusetts) and Susan Dudt (Malvern, Pennsylvania) play as Team Strouse throughout the competition. are ready to take the next step. The tournament winners will qualify for a spot in the US Curling Women’s Championship, which takes place in Cheney, Washington, February 8-15.

“In any case, the goal is gold for us,” said Rodgers. “It’s a very long tournament. There are definitely a lot of steps to get there, but we’ve made the necessary preparations and we want to do better than bronze.”

While the Junior Nationals are the highlight of their winter, Rodgers has been busy for the past few months. One of her biggest highlights was in early December when she and her teammates traveled to China for an international tournament.

“It was a great opportunity and experience for my team,” she said of the trip. “Given that we are so young, it was great to have this experience – our first great international experience.”

Rodgers returned from China and graduated from college in Wisconsin-Eau Claire before returning to Leyden on vacation. She returned to Wisconsin and participated in a women’s tournament last week. In preparation for the juniors, she stayed in Eau Claire.

“We traveled a bit more than is typical of our season,” she started. “Granted, we’re all quite used to traveling at this point, but still. I would say the biggest change for me is the amount of time (since I joined the HP program). It’s not just about being on the ice training, but also going to the gym, the physical component of it. “

The extra trip certainly helped Team Strouse. Rodgers said that team retention has been a big part of her success in the past few months and she hopes it will pay off on the big stage.

“We played so much together this season. Getting used to each other on the ice is one thing, but when you travel so much with these three other people, you get to know them, get close and befriend them,” Rodgers said, “An opportunity like going to China … none of us had ever been to Asia before, so we worked a lot as friends, other than just curling.”

Rodgers said her parents, John and Michelle, are both making the trip from Leyden to Wisconsin for Junior Nationals.

“My father was not yet on a U21 national team, so I’m happy to see him come out and watch me,” she said.

Rodgers’ team has scheduled two games for Monday and will play all seven teams in round robin format for the first four days of the competition before the playoff rounds begin on Friday. The games will be broadcast online throughout the week at: 2020jrnationalscurling.com/clubs/curling_junior_nationals