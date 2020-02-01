Athol Daily News – LaunchSpace starts every quarter with “pop-up shops”

ORANGE – If you are looking for some locally made Valentine’s Day gifts, read a tarot card while your child adorns a photo frame with popsicle sticks, the perfect event is coming.

Saturday, February 8, “Infinite Love One Stop Shop” will be held at LaunchSpace on the third floor of the Orange Innovation Center, 131 West Main St. The event is from 3 p.m. until 6 pm and can be accessed free of charge.

The Valentine’s Day-themed event will be the first in a series of “pop-up shops” that LaunchSpace will hold, giving local artisans a place to show and sell their works, and the public a place to meet the talented creators they live among them.

“We really want to support the creative economy in our region and we know we have great artists here,” said Brianna Drohen, director and co-founder of LaunchSpace.

The event will have, in addition to 20 “artists-makers” sellers, 10 “healers” – Reiki healers, acupuncturists, tarot card readers, a chiropractor and others. Spa services and EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) will also be purchased, an alternative medicine that is intended to be therapeutic and relieve trauma. The healers will give demonstrations in their respective areas.

“Art and well-being is really the focus and what we want to support,” Drohen said. “We gather a lot of energy healers in the area.”

Although there will of course be many Valentine’s Day gifts and items, Drohen said there will be a variety of art that shows the talents of the locals. There will be flowers, jewelry and chocolates, as well as handmade carrier bags, pottery, CBD products and information about participation in LaunchSpace.

There is also a children’s station at the event. For $ 15, young people can spend half an hour to an hour on Valentine’s Day gifts. A photo booth will be available for children to take photos that will be printed immediately and then decorate a photo frame with popsicle sticks and other materials.

In addition to LaunchSpace, Infinite Love One Stop Shop is hosted by the North Quabbin Trails Association and the Orange Innovation Center itself.

“We really have a whole team that puts things together,” Drohen said. “We don’t really want it to be a mini festival, but we do want it to be a sustainable model to support artists in these rural areas.”

The goal is to do pop-up shops in LaunchSpace every quarter, said Drohen, with the next event scheduled close to Mother’s Day, but go to monthly events if the idea is successful.

LaunchSpace started a few years ago as an incubator for companies and “creator space” for entrepreneurs and others to sharpen their skills in the 10,000 square foot workshop space.

LaunchSpace has organized several small events and public forums, including for artists, business owners and legislators, and is working on “Phase One” of its business plan – metalworking, woodworking, forging, ceramics, photography and other tools, technology and workshops.

According to Drohen, the pop-up shop is in line with its objectives, to get new businesses off the ground and to raise awareness among small businesses.

“LaunchSpace is a place where people can go and create, and this is a kind of gear in the wheel of what our long-term goal is,” Drohen said.

In addition to Infinite Love One Stop Shop, more is going on at the Orange Innovation Center on February 8 and Drohen hopes that the community will come and spend the day. Honest Weight Brewery organizes a ramen noodle and beer event from 16:00. until 8 p.m.

