Athol Daily News – Last storm: sleet and melting snow for almost 48 hours

The region's roads have become a mess of melting snow and ice thanks to a freezing rain, snow and sleet storm that started on Sunday evening, lasted most of the day Monday and is expected to end around noon Tuesday.

For local road crews in the North Quabbin area and Franklin County, the conditions required regular maintenance, but caused nothing extraordinarily dangerous.

"We were lucky enough," said Greenfield public works superintendent Marlo Warner, noting that there had been no felled trees or power lines.

Precipitation like this occurs when temperatures hover around the freezing point, said Bill Simpson, meteorologist at the Norton office of the National Weather Service.

Snow forms between 5,000 and 10,000 feet in the sky. If it passes through warmer layers as it falls, it melts; then if it passes through a colder layer, it will refreeze in ice pellets. The type of precipitation will change as temperatures at higher altitudes fluctuate in and out of the freezing range.

"It's what's going on at the top that determines it," said Simpson.

The storm itself is a collision of two storm systems, said Simpson: one coming north on the Jersey shore, the other coming east of the Great Lakes. Because these are really two systems, said Simpson, there would likely be a lull on Monday afternoon, "a slackening, if you will," as one system shut down; then time would straighten and recover as the other system strengthened.

It probably wouldn't clear until noon Tuesday, Simpson said. He mentioned that the roads can be worse than they seem, especially if you are driving from a lower altitude to a higher altitude.

"A single trace of freezing rain can be as bad as a few inches of snow," said Simpson. "Sometimes it can be just a wet sidewalk, then you come to the mound, and it's freezing rain."

"Frankly, I prefer to have snow," said Phillipston director of public works Rick Tenney. “Ice can be a problem. It depends a lot on the temperature of the soil. You may have treated a road, but if the soil temperature is colder in one place than another, it can freeze. You may be in a truck going fairly slowly, but if you hit a patch, your speed increases and it's easy to lose control. When you are dealing with snow, you have the weight of the plow to help your traction. "

Tenney said his department started processing the roads between 8 p.m. and 10 Sunday evening, and continued to monitor from around 1:30 a.m.

Keith Newton, the superintendent of public works for Tenney and Royalston, expected the storm to be a "supply gobbler".

"It's hard to put a dollar figure," said Newton Monday morning. "But we have been above. We treated everything well. "

In Royalston, where the roads are mainly gravel, the roads are less well treated than in other cities.

"If we deposit too much accelerated melting salt, it turns everything into mud, and it just makes things worse," said Newton.

Athol director of public works Doug Walsh said on Monday morning that his department had not yet encountered major problems, but that he expected potential complications later .

"What we are keeping right now is the icing on the trees," said Walsh. "We are receiving icing reports in Wendell and the surrounding area of ​​Erving. If the branches and limbs start to go down, we could be very busy."

